Italy PM Condemns Violent Protests as 2026 Winter Olympics Begin

by: Hared Abdalla | Monday, 9 February 2026 00:30 EAT
Milan (Diplomat.so) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday denounced the violent fringe of the protests that erupted in Milan and parts of northern Italy during the opening days of the 2026 Winter Olympics, calling those involved in vandalism "enemies of Italy and the Italian people," according to Politico.
Her remarks, issued in a statement on social media, marked the government’s sharpest response yet to unrest that has drawn global attention.

Meloni said "thousands of Italians, volunteers and professionals alike, are working tirelessly to ensure the Games run smoothly and reflect a positive image of our country,” adding that "some individuals have instead chosen to appear on global television screens protesting the Games.” She confirmed that prosecutors have opened terrorism-related investigations after sabotage on railway lines disrupted regional and high-speed services across the north.

The demonstrations, organized by the Unsustainable Olympics Committee—a coalition of environmental groups, student networks, labor collectives, housing activists and pro-Palestinian and feminist organizations—began peacefully. But on Saturday, a group of roughly 100 protesters broke away, setting off fireworks and smoke devices and throwing bottles at police, according to local reports. Officers responded with water cannons and tear gas, arresting at least six individuals.

Separately, authorities reported three acts of railway sabotage, including a fire and damaged signaling cables near Bologna, causing major delays as investigators examine whether the incidents were coordinated. No group has claimed responsibility.

Government ministers have backed security measures taken to protect Olympic venues and critical infrastructure, insisting the disruptions will not tarnish Italy’s international standing. The International Olympic Committee reiterated that peaceful protest is legitimate but condemned violence "in all its forms,” saying the Games must remain a symbol of unity and global cooperation.

Despite the tensions, competitions continue as Italy attempts to balance civil liberties with the security demands of hosting a high-profile global event.

