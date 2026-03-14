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Swedish Police Warn of Threats to U.S., Israeli Sites

by: Hared Abdalla | Saturday, 14 March 2026 15:35 EAT
World News
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Swedish Police
Swedish Police
Stockholm (Diplomat.so) - The Swedish Police Authority issued a security warning on Saturday over credible threats targeting American and Israeli diplomatic missions and the local Jewish community, amid escalating tensions linked to the conflict in Iran.
Niklas Andersson, head of the police investigative unit, told reporters that preliminary inquiries indicate the threats are connected to recent developments in Iran. "Our investigations have identified clear indicators of targeted threats, and we are acting immediately to reinforce protection around embassies and other vulnerable sites,” Andersson said.

The police are also conducting separate investigations into threats against Iranian dissidents residing in Sweden. Authorities urged anyone who believes they may be at risk to contact law enforcement immediately. "Understanding the experiences of those targeted is crucial to our efforts to protect the community and prevent potential attacks,” Andersson added.

Local residents in Stockholm described heightened security measures around diplomatic areas. A shopkeeper near the U.S. embassy noted increased police presence and temporary barriers: "There are officers stationed at every corner, and the sidewalks are busier than usual with patrols checking IDs.”

The warning follows an explosion near the U.S. embassy in Oslo, Norway, earlier this month. Norwegian authorities are investigating whether the attack is linked to a criminal network known as "Voxrot,” which may be directed by state actors. Andersson confirmed that Iranian operatives could potentially leverage international criminal networks to carry out violent acts. He noted that Swedish police are monitoring online assignments of violence, sometimes referred to as "violence-as-a-service,” to intercept potential attacks before they occur.

Security analysts say Sweden’s warning highlights a growing pattern of transnational threats targeting Western and Jewish interests in Europe.  Andersson concluded, "Our goal is to ensure the safety of all residents while maintaining normal societal functions. Public cooperation is key.”

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