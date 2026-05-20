Trump Says US May Strike Iran if Nuclear Deal Fails

New London, Connecticut (Diplomat.so) – President Donald J. Trump said on Wednesday May 20 at U.S. Coast Guard Academy New London Connecticut that US may escalate military action against Iran if nuclear talks fail while.

Trump told graduating cadets that the United States remains prepared to act militarily while still keeping diplomatic options open, amid what officials describe as a critical stage in negotiations with Tehran. "We may have to hit them very hard... or maybe not,” he said, underscoring uncertainty over whether Washington would proceed with further strikes.





He reinforced Washington’s core position on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, stating: "We will not allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon. It's very simple.” The remarks were delivered before military graduates and senior officials, with heightened security visible across the academy grounds during the ceremony.





Trump said negotiations with Iran were approaching their final phase and indicated he had previously considered ordering additional strikes but delayed them to allow talks to continue. He referred to earlier hostilities that were paused under a ceasefire established roughly six weeks ago following operations described as "Operation Epic Anger.”





In brief remarks to reporters, Trump added: "We’re in the final stages with Iran. We’ll see what happens. Either we make a deal or we do certain things that are not pleasant.” His comments reflected continued pressure alongside ongoing diplomatic engagement.





Diplomatic activity continued in parallel with the public statements. Pakistan’s interior minister traveled to Tehran on Wednesday as part of indirect communication channels between Washington and Tehran, according to regional officials. Iranian representatives have also submitted a revised proposal covering nuclear restrictions, sanctions relief, and regional security arrangements, although several elements have previously been rejected by the United States.





Iranian officials have accused Washington of preparing to resume military operations while warning of broader retaliation in the event of renewed strikes. The proposal reportedly includes calls for sanctions relief and changes to regional military arrangements, which remain contentious between both sides.





Diplomat News Network understands that Iranian and US-aligned intermediaries continue exchanging messages through third-party channels as direct negotiations remain limited. Officials involved in the process describe the talks as fragile, with both escalation and diplomacy still active options.





Analysts say the situation reflects a high-stakes balance between deterrence and negotiation, with potential implications for regional security, global energy markets, and maritime stability in key shipping routes. The coming days are expected to be decisive as both sides evaluate whether to proceed toward an agreement or risk renewed confrontation.