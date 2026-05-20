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Germany Warns Israel Over Khan al-Ahmar Plans

by: Jalajed Aden | Wednesday, 20 May 2026 20:23 EAT
World News
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Khan al-Ahmar, an unrecognized Bedouin village east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank's E1 corridor, where residents face ongoing legal and political uncertainty amid proposed demolition and displacement plans.
Khan al-Ahmar, an unrecognized Bedouin village east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank's E1 corridor, where residents face ongoing legal and political uncertainty amid proposed demolition and displacement plans.
Berlin (Diplomat.so) – German Federal Foreign Office spokesperson in Berlin on Wednesday, warned Israel against moving forward with plans to displace residents of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank, citing international law violations and risks to regional stability.
A spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said in a briefing in Berlin that the government had taken the announcement made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich "with serious concern,” adding that Berlin rejects any measures involving forced displacement of civilian populations. "We reject these statements in the strongest possible terms,” the spokesperson said.

The official further stated that unilateral actions linked to broader settlement expansion in the West Bank "constitute a violation of international law” and warned they could "create further instability in the region and within the West Bank itself, significantly undermining the two-state solution framework.” The remarks were delivered during a routine press briefing attended by local and international media.

In a separate comment addressing legal proceedings, the spokesperson said the German government has no confirmed information regarding any arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court related to Israeli or Palestinian individuals. 

"We have no verified information on the issuance or request of arrest warrants,” the spokesperson said, noting that ICC procedures often remain confidential unless formally disclosed through legal cooperation channels. The official added that court practices and procedural confidentiality limit public visibility of ongoing investigations.

Khan al-Ahmar, located east of Jerusalem in the strategic E1 corridor, remains one of the most contested sites in the occupied West Bank. The area is widely viewed as geographically significant because it connects northern and southern parts of the territory, and any large-scale displacement there is seen as having long-term implications for territorial contiguity. Approximately 60 percent of the West Bank is under full Israeli administrative and security control, according to long-standing international assessments.

Diplomat News Network reporting from diplomatic briefings in Europe indicates that the German statement aligns with broader European concerns over settlement expansion policies, particularly in areas considered critical to future negotiations.

Eyewitness accounts from journalists present at the Berlin briefing described a tightly controlled press environment, with officials emphasizing legal terminology and avoiding political characterization beyond established policy language. One reporter noted that the tone remained "firm but procedural,” reflecting diplomatic caution rather than escalation.

Analysts say the statement highlights ongoing friction between European governments and Israeli policy directions in the West Bank. "Germany is reinforcing a consistent legal position that prioritizes international law and negotiated settlement frameworks,” said Mia Wolfgang, a Berlin-based Middle East policy analyst speaking to Diplomat News Network.

The development underscores continued international attention on the E1 corridor, where any demographic or structural change is viewed as potentially altering the viability of a contiguous Palestinian state. The German position signals sustained diplomatic pressure while avoiding direct punitive measures.

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