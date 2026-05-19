WHO raises alarm over Ebola in DRC as 131 die

Geneva (Diplomat.so) – World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday, May 19, expressed concern over the scale and rapid spread of an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which health authorities say has resulted in at least 131 suspected and confirmed deaths, during a briefing at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, where member states are reviewing emergency response measures and cross-border containment coordination.

Tedros said, "I am deeply concerned about the scale and speed of this outbreak," noting he declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern before convening the Emergency Committee, calling it an unprecedented step. He added, "I did not take this decision lightly," confirming the committee will meet to issue temporary recommendations on containment and response.





DRC Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba said on national television that about 131 deaths are suspected to be linked to Ebola among 513 suspected cases. Response efforts are concentrated in Ituri province near Uganda and South Sudan, where high population movement linked to mining is complicating tracing efforts.





WHO reported 30 confirmed cases in Ituri, while Uganda confirmed two cases in Kampala, including one death among travelers from the DRC. Officials also said a U.S. citizen tested positive and was transferred to Germany for treatment, underscoring cross-border transmission risks.





Ebola remains a severe hemorrhagic fever with high fatality rates despite available vaccines effective mainly against the Zaire strain. The current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain, for which no widely deployed vaccine exists, complicating containment and response strategies.





Africa CDC declared a continental public health emergency, urging coordinated surveillance and cross-border response to limit further spread.





At the Geneva assembly, delegates discussed surveillance gaps in remote mining regions. A public health analyst speaking to Diplomat News Network said delayed detection in mobile populations could accelerate transmission without stronger contact tracing and field coordination.





The situation highlights vulnerabilities in border health systems and the urgency of rapid response mechanisms across Central and East Africa as authorities expand monitoring and preparedness efforts.