Kenya Names Adan Mohamed as New KRA Commissioner General

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – Adan Abdulla Mohamed was appointed Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in Nairobi on Monday, May 18, following a formal decision by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi, announced through a Special Gazette Notice issued under Section 11(1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, confirming a three-year term effective immediately.

The Gazette Notice stated that Mohamed replaces Humphrey Wattanga, who has been named as Kenya’s ambassador to Canada, marking a significant leadership transition at the country’s main revenue collection agency.





The official notice read: "In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11(1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury appoints Adan Abdulla Mohamed to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority, for a period of three years, with effect from May 18, 2026.”





At the KRA headquarters in Nairobi, normal operations continued after the announcement, with staff reporting to offices and administrative routines proceeding as usual. Security remained steady at entry points, while employees gathered in small groups discussing the implications of the new appointment during lunch hours and breaks.





A senior official at the National Treasury, speaking on condition of attribution, said the decision reflects government priorities in strengthening tax administration. "The focus is on improving efficiency, expanding the tax base, and ensuring stable revenue flows to support national expenditure,” the official said.





A tax governance expert in Nairobi, Bile Tahlil, noted that leadership changes at KRA often influence medium-term fiscal performance. "The Commissioner General plays a central role in enforcement strategy and digital tax reforms. Any transition at this level is closely watched by markets and policy institutions,” he said.





Residents and business operators in Nairobi offered mixed reactions. A small-scale importer, Mary Wairimu, said tax consistency was important for business planning, noting that "uncertainty in revenue policy often affects pricing and import schedules.” A transport sector operator added that stable administration at KRA would help maintain predictable compliance procedures.





Mohamed brings extensive experience from both the private sector and public service. He previously served in senior executive roles at Barclays Bank Kenya, now Absa Bank Kenya, including Managing Director positions overseeing regional operations. In government, he served as Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation and Enterprise Development, where he was involved in trade policy and industrial growth initiatives.





The Kenya Revenue Authority, established under the KRA Act of 1995, is responsible for assessing, collecting, and accounting for government revenue. It remains a key institution in Kenya’s fiscal framework, especially as the country continues efforts to strengthen domestic revenue collection amid rising public spending pressures and debt obligations.





Policy observers note that Mohamed’s appointment comes at a critical period for fiscal management, with expectations that the new leadership will prioritize efficiency reforms, compliance expansion, and modernization of tax systems to improve revenue performance.