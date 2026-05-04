Kenya, Tanzania Ink 8 Pacts at State House, Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam (Diplomat.so) - Samia Suluhu, President of Tanzania, received Kenyan President William Ruto at State House in Dar es Salaam on Monday, May 4, signing eight cooperation agreements during two-day state visit.

Both leaders reaffirmed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Tanzania and Kenya, both founding members of the East African Community (EAC), focusing on trade facilitation, infrastructure, energy, security, and public service reform. The meeting followed the signing of eight memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements aimed at expanding cross-border investment and improving regional logistics and mobility frameworks.





The talks were held at State House in Dar es Salaam and formed part of a broader diplomatic engagement aimed at reinforcing longstanding economic and political ties between the two neighboring states. Officials from both sides emphasized the strategic importance of ensuring smoother movement of goods and services within the East African region.





Eight Agreements Signed





Kenyan President William Ruto said the visit marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation, noting that eight agreements were signed in key sectors of infrastructure development, trade facilitation, regional logistics, public service, security, and energy.





"Today’s engagements reflect the depth of trust between Kenya and Tanzania,” Ruto said, adding: "We witnessed the signing of eight agreements that will significantly broaden and deepen cooperation between our two nations.”





"Tanzania and Kenya have had a productive meeting at State House in Dar es Salaam today with President William Ruto during his two-day state visit,” President Samia Suluhu said.





"We have agreed to continue strengthening cooperation for the benefit of our two countries, with agreements covering agriculture, gas, railways, defence and security, maritime transport, product safety, and public service,” she said.





Trade Growth and Non-Tariff Barriers





Official figures presented during the Kenya-Tanzania Business Forum at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre indicated that bilateral trade reached 1.7 trillion Tanzanian shillings in 2025.





Both governments directed their respective ministries to eliminate non-tariff barriers by May 31, 2026, aiming to accelerate cross-border trade and improve market access.





A Dar es Salaam-based cross-border trader said delays at border checkpoints remain a key challenge despite policy commitments, noting improvements could reduce transport costs.





Diplomat News Network reporting from the business forum noted that stakeholders welcomed the renewed political momentum to address long-standing logistical constraints in the EAC corridor.





East African Community Integration Context





Tanzania and Kenya, both founding members of the East African Community, share deep economic and cultural ties, with Kiswahili serving as a widely spoken lingua franca facilitating cross-border communication and trade.





Regional integration under the EAC framework has long aimed to reduce barriers to movement of goods, services, and people, although implementation has faced recurring administrative and regulatory challenges.





A regional affairs analyst based in Nairobi said the renewed engagement between Dar es Salaam and Nairobi signals stronger political alignment within the EAC, particularly on infrastructure corridors and trade harmonisation.





Diplomatic and Economic Significance





The latest agreements between Tanzania and Kenya underscore a broader strategic push to strengthen East African economic integration, with emphasis on reducing trade friction and enhancing infrastructure connectivity across key regional corridors.





Security cooperation and regulatory alignment in sectors such as maritime transport and product safety are also expected to support smoother cross-border operations and reduce delays affecting supply chains.





Policy analysts note that sustained progress will depend on implementation by technical ministries and agencies tasked with removing non-tariff barriers and streamlining border procedures.





Officials from both governments indicated that continued dialogue through the EAC framework will remain central to maintaining momentum on agreed commitments and ensuring tangible outcomes for citizens and businesses.





The Kenya-Tanzania Business Forum held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre brought together government officials, private sector representatives, and regional stakeholders focused on trade, transport, and investment opportunities.





Participants highlighted the importance of predictable regulatory environments and efficient border systems in supporting small traders and large logistics operators across the EAC corridor.





Observers said the renewed commitments could help address long-standing bottlenecks affecting cross-border movement, particularly for agricultural goods and manufactured products. This development reflects sustained diplomatic engagement between the two neighboring states within the East African integration agenda. Further technical meetings are expected in the coming weeks.



