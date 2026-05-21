Morocco: Fez Four-Storey Collapse Leaves 9 Dead

Fez (Diplomat.so) - The Fez Public Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday, May 21, that at least nine people were killed and others injured after a four-storey residential building collapsed overnight in the Moroccan city of Fez, prompting ongoing rescue operations and evacuations nearby.

Emergency crews continued searching through debris on Friday morning as residents in the densely populated neighbourhood were evacuated from adjacent structures due to fears of secondary collapses. State television channel Al Oula reported that six people had been rescued from the rubble by midday, while search teams used heavy machinery and manual excavation methods amid unstable debris conditions and periodic structural shifts.





In a formal statement, the Fez Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the rising death toll and the launch of judicial proceedings. "The provisional toll stands at nine dead, with several others injured to varying degrees,” the office said, adding that authorities had opened "a thorough judicial investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify any potential liabilities.” Officials did not immediately provide details on the cause of the collapse.





Residents described sudden panic as the building gave way during the night. One nearby shopkeeper, speaking to local reporters, said the street "filled with dust and shouting within minutes,” adding that emergency sirens continued for hours as rescue teams arrived. Another resident said families in surrounding buildings were "rushed out without time to collect belongings” as authorities warned of further risks.





Fez, a historic city dating back to the eighth century and one of Morocco’s most densely populated urban centres, has experienced repeated structural failures in recent years. In December of the previous year, two adjoining buildings collapsed in the city, killing at least 22 people, according to local authorities. The pattern has raised concerns about aging housing stock and informal construction practices in older districts.





Housing Secretary of State Adib Ben Ibrahim previously warned of widespread structural vulnerability across the country. "Approximately 38,800 buildings have been classified as being at risk of collapse,” he said last year, underscoring the scale of Morocco’s aging urban infrastructure challenge. Officials have linked some incidents to unauthorized additions and weakened foundations in decades-old residential blocks.





Analysts note that recurring collapses highlight gaps in enforcement of building safety regulations and urban rehabilitation programmes, particularly in historic cities where population density and older construction converge. The ongoing investigation in Fez is expected to focus on compliance with building permits, maintenance history, and possible structural modifications.





Authorities continue facing mounting pressure to accelerate inspection programmes and relocate residents from high-risk structures, while families of victims await confirmation of missing relatives as rubble recovery efforts remain ongoing.