Deadly Russian drone strikes hit Ukrainian cities

Kyiv (Diplomat.so) - Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, that Ukrainian Air Force intercepted or neutralized 31 missiles and 636 drones launched across Ukraine during coordinated Russian attacks that struck multiple cities and killed at least 13 people.

Ukrainian Air Force officials said the overnight assault unfolded in two waves involving missiles launched from land and air platforms alongside large numbers of attack drones targeting urban infrastructure and residential districts.





In a Telegram statement, the Air Force said, "During this period, the enemy launched two waves of combined attacks on Ukrainian territory, using ground- and air-launched missiles as well as attack drones,” adding that a total of 703 aerial threats were detected.





Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that four people, including a child, were killed in the capital, where emergency crews worked through debris-filled streets as smoke rose from damaged residential buildings. Rescue teams evacuated residents from partially destroyed structures while firefighters battled localized blazes that spread across several districts during the night.





Klitschko said 45 residents were injured in Kyiv alone, with hospitals placed on heightened emergency response.





In southern Ukraine’s Odesa, regional authorities said seven people were killed and 11 injured following drone and missile strikes that hit residential areas and critical infrastructure. A local official described widespread destruction and ongoing search operations in damaged apartment blocks.





In Dnipro, officials confirmed two deaths and 27 injuries after strikes triggered fires in residential buildings, forcing emergency evacuations as flames engulfed upper floors.





Footage circulating on social media and verified by local responders showed thick plumes of smoke rising above impacted neighborhoods, with fire crews working in low visibility conditions as sirens continued to sound intermittently through the night.





A spokesperson cited by Diplomat News Network noted that the scale of the attacks marked one of the most intense aerial bombardments in recent months, stressing the continued strain on Ukraine’s air defense systems amid sustained multi-vector strikes.





The escalation comes as Ukraine continues to rely heavily on layered air defense networks to counter frequent missile and drone attacks targeting both frontline and inland regions.





Military analysts in Kyiv say the high volume of intercepted aerial threats underscores both the intensity of Russia’s campaign and the operational pressure placed on Ukraine’s interception capabilities.





The strikes also highlight ongoing risks to civilian infrastructure, with repeated damage to residential housing, energy facilities, and emergency services capacity across multiple regions.





Ukrainian authorities say emergency operations are continuing in affected cities as recovery teams search for survivors and assess structural damage across impacted districts.