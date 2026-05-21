Türkiye, Nigeria target mineral investment in new deal

Istanbul (Diplomat.so) - Türkiye Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Nigeria Solid Minerals Development Minister Oladele Henry Alake signed mining cooperation memorandum in Istanbul Thursday during INRES 2026 updating 2021 agreement.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the 2nd Istanbul Natural Resources Summit (INRES 2026), where senior officials from both countries held discussions on expanding cooperation in mineral exploration, processing, and investment facilitation.





In a statement shared on social media, Türkiye Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar described the agreement as a step toward more functional cooperation between Ankara and Abuja, adding: "As part of the 2nd Istanbul Natural Resources Summit, we have taken an important step that will make our cooperation with Nigeria in mining more functional and more results-oriented." He further said, "We believe we will take our partnership with Nigeria in the fields of energy and natural resources much further with a win-win approach."





The memorandum updates a mining cooperation framework first signed in 2021 between Türkiye and Nigeria, reflecting renewed efforts to align mineral development policies and attract joint investment in the sector.





The agreement outlines cooperation in mineral exploration, geological research, laboratory analysis, processing technologies, data sharing, and capacity building, alongside provisions for investment promotion and small-scale mining development.





Diplomat News Network observed that the deal signals an expansion of Türkiye–Nigeria economic engagement beyond traditional trade, with both governments prioritizing resource security and technical cooperation.





Analysts note that enhanced mining cooperation could support Nigeria’s diversification of its extractive sector while providing Türkiye with broader access to critical minerals amid global supply chain competition.





Delegations attending the Istanbul summit gathered at conference halls hosting bilateral meetings, with officials from multiple countries engaging in parallel discussions on energy transition and resource development priorities.





Türkiye and Nigeria have maintained growing cooperation in energy and mining sectors in recent years, supported by diplomatic engagement and efforts to diversify economic partnerships.





The mining agreement reflects broader global competition for critical minerals, with emerging economies seeking to strengthen supply chains and attract foreign investment into resource extraction industries.





The agreement is expected to support technical exchanges between institutions and create avenues for joint feasibility studies in mineral-rich regions across both countries.