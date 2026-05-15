Israel Targets Hamas Commander al-Haddad in Gaza Strike

Gaza City (Diplomat.so) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday that Israeli forces targeted Ezzedine al-Haddad, a senior Hamas military commander accused by Israel of helping plan the Oct. 7, 2023 attack, during an operation in Gaza City.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz said al-Haddad had been responsible for "killing, kidnapping, and harming thousands of Israeli civilians and soldiers” and accused him of directing operations against Israeli troops in Gaza. The statement further alleged that he oversaw the detention of Israeli hostages and opposed initiatives supported by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip.





"This is a clear message to everyone seeking to kill us: sooner or later Israel will reach you,” the statement said. Israeli authorities added that the military and Shin Bet internal security agency were continuing what they described as a policy of preemptively targeting threats linked to the Oct. 7 attack.





Israeli media outlets, including Yedioth Ahronoth, cited a senior Israeli security official as saying preliminary evidence suggested the assassination attempt may have been successful. Israeli authorities had not formally confirmed al-Haddad’s death by Friday morning, and Hamas had not issued an immediate public response.





Residents in Gaza City reported hearing powerful explosions near the targeted area shortly before sunset. "The blast was followed by continuous drone activity and movement of emergency vehicles,” said Mahmoud al-Sheikh, a resident living near western Gaza City who spoke with Diplomat News Network by phone. Another resident said smoke could be seen rising above several damaged buildings as crowds gathered near blocked streets surrounding the strike location.





The operation comes as Israeli forces continue military operations across Gaza more than a year after the Oct. 7 attack, which Israeli officials say killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in the abduction of more than 250 hostages. Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has since caused widespread destruction and a severe humanitarian crisis, according to international aid organizations and United Nations agencies.





Regional analysts said the targeting of senior Hamas commanders reflects Israel’s effort to maintain pressure on the group’s leadership during ongoing negotiations over ceasefire proposals. Security observers also noted that operations against prominent commanders are intended to demonstrate Israel’s intelligence reach and military capabilities amid continued fighting across the enclave.





Israeli officials said military operations against Hamas leadership figures would continue as part of Israel’s broader security strategy in Gaza.