Beirut (Diplomat.so) – Israeli and Hezbollah forces exchanged intensified cross-border attacks in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, May 20, as an explosive drone strike and subsequent retaliatory operations left multiple Israeli soldiers wounded and triggered renewed clashes across border villages.

The Israeli military said a combat officer was seriously wounded, a reserve officer was moderately injured, and another reservist sustained light injuries after an explosive-laden drone detonated earlier in the day in southern Lebanon during operations near the village of Dbl. The army said the device penetrated defensive systems before striking near a building used by troops from the 401st Armored Brigade. Israeli Channel 12 reported that the drone hit near the structure after bypassing counter-drone defenses, causing shrapnel injuries among soldiers inside and affecting personnel linked to the brigade command structure.





An Israeli army spokesperson said, "an officer was seriously injured and a reserve officer was moderately injured following the explosion of a booby-trapped drone in southern Lebanon,” adding that additional wounded personnel were evacuated for treatment. Channel 12 further reported that up to eight soldiers were injured in total, including the brigade commander, though the Israeli military has not independently confirmed the higher figure.





Hezbollah announced a series of coordinated operations targeting Israeli troop concentrations and armored vehicles across multiple border areas, including Dbl, Rachaf, Yaroun, Bent Jbeil, Shamaa, and Hadatha. In its statement, the group said its fighters used rockets, artillery shells, and explosive drones against Israeli positions, describing the attacks as a response to continued Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon.





A resident in the Hadatha area, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, said: "The explosions were continuous and very close. We saw smoke rising from several points, and roads became unsafe to use during the strikes.” Another local observer described heavy aerial movement and repeated detonations across agricultural areas, with residents sheltering indoors for extended periods.





The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health confirmed earlier casualties from Israeli strikes in the region, reporting that an attack on Deir Qanoun al-Nahr resulted in 14 deaths, including four children and three women, as well as additional injuries. A ministry official said the continued strikes were placing increasing strain on emergency services and hospitals already operating under pressure, according to information shared with Diplomat News Network by a health sector representative.





The escalation reflects an intensifying cycle of cross-border hostilities that has expanded in both scale and frequency in recent weeks, with drones, artillery, and precision strikes increasingly shaping battlefield engagements along the frontier. Security observers say the growing use of explosive drones and rapid-response operations signals a shift toward more asymmetric and technology-driven confrontation between the two sides.





Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border remain high, with continued exchanges raising concerns over further civilian exposure in densely populated southern Lebanese areas already affected by displacement and infrastructure damage.