Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Togo Grants Visa-Free Entry to Africans for 30 Days Greece: 550,000 migrants waiting in Libya routes Rwanda Tightens Ebola Checks at Congo Border Kenya Names Adan Mohamed as New KRA Commissioner General Kiir Inaugurates South Sudan Air Traffic System Somalia: SNA prevents inter-clan fighting in Harardhere Sudan Army Pushes RSF From Blue Nile Areas AU warns Ebola outbreaks in DRC, Uganda Eritrea, Egypt Sign Shipping Pact in Asmara Five Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave Diving Accident Lebanon PM Salam Calls for State Monopoly on Arms Pakistan repatriates 31 sailors after US vessel seizure

Rwanda Tightens Ebola Checks at Congo Border

by: Staff Reporter | Tuesday, 19 May 2026 11:31 EAT
World News
0 Comments
92
Health workers screen travelers at Rwanda–DR Congo border crossings in Rubavu district, where authorities have intensified Ebola surveillance and temperature checks following confirmed cases in neighboring regions.
Health workers screen travelers at Rwanda–DR Congo border crossings in Rubavu district, where authorities have intensified Ebola surveillance and temperature checks following confirmed cases in neighboring regions.
Kigali (Diplomat.so) – Rwanda's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that no Ebola cases have been detected inside the country as authorities intensified border screening and public health surveillance following confirmed infections in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.
The ministry said health personnel across Rwanda had been placed on heightened alert to ensure early detection and rapid response capabilities amid growing regional concern over the outbreak. Officials confirmed that additional screening procedures had been introduced at border crossings and transit points connecting Rwanda with eastern DR Congo, particularly routes near the city of Goma, where Congolese authorities reported a confirmed Ebola infection.

"The Ministry of Health will continue to work with national, regional, and international partners to protect the health and safety of people in Rwanda,” the ministry said in a public statement issued in Kigali. Authorities also urged residents to report symptoms promptly and seek medical attention at designated health facilities if infection is suspected.

At several border checkpoints near Rubavu district on Monday evening, travelers were seen undergoing temperature checks and hand-sanitizing procedures under the supervision of health workers wearing protective equipment. Transport operators and cross-border traders told Diplomat News Network that movement remained steady despite increased inspections, though queues had formed intermittently during peak crossing hours.

"We understand the precautions because many people travel daily between the two countries,” said Okello Bwambale, a commercial motorcycle operator near the Petite Barrière crossing. "The checks are taking more time, but people appear cooperative.”

The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on Monday after infections spread across multiple areas in the region. According to figures released by health authorities, DR Congo had recorded 246 confirmed cases and 80 deaths as of Saturday, while Uganda reported one fatality linked to the outbreak.

Public health experts said Rwanda’s rapid response measures reflect lessons learned from previous Ebola threats in the Great Lakes region. Chantal Ndahiro, a regional public health analyst, said cross-border surveillance remains essential because of extensive population movement between Rwanda and eastern Congo.

"The priority is identifying suspected cases quickly and isolating them before transmission occurs,” Ndahiro told Diplomat News Network. "Community awareness is equally important because early reporting significantly improves containment efforts.”

The current outbreak has been linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, one of six known Ebola species. Public health analysts say the outbreak carries broader regional implications because eastern DR Congo serves as a major commercial and humanitarian transit corridor connecting several East and Central African states.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.
AU warns Ebola outbreaks in DRC, Uganda
Construction has begun on a multi-agency security camp near the Marsabit–Wajir border amid rising tensions over the disputed area.
Kenya: Marsabit–Wajir Border Violence Erupts Over Contested Titu Area
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun
Heavy clashes reported along Lebanon–Israel border
Displaced Lebanese families return to their villages in southern Lebanon amid damaged homes and ongoing security tensions.
Hezbollah Claims Cross-Border Strike as Israel Issues Warnings
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel Expands Buffer Zone as Border Clashes Continue