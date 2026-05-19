Rwanda Tightens Ebola Checks at Congo Border

Kigali (Diplomat.so) – Rwanda's Ministry of Health announced on Monday that no Ebola cases have been detected inside the country as authorities intensified border screening and public health surveillance following confirmed infections in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The ministry said health personnel across Rwanda had been placed on heightened alert to ensure early detection and rapid response capabilities amid growing regional concern over the outbreak. Officials confirmed that additional screening procedures had been introduced at border crossings and transit points connecting Rwanda with eastern DR Congo, particularly routes near the city of Goma, where Congolese authorities reported a confirmed Ebola infection.





"The Ministry of Health will continue to work with national, regional, and international partners to protect the health and safety of people in Rwanda,” the ministry said in a public statement issued in Kigali. Authorities also urged residents to report symptoms promptly and seek medical attention at designated health facilities if infection is suspected.





At several border checkpoints near Rubavu district on Monday evening, travelers were seen undergoing temperature checks and hand-sanitizing procedures under the supervision of health workers wearing protective equipment. Transport operators and cross-border traders told Diplomat News Network that movement remained steady despite increased inspections, though queues had formed intermittently during peak crossing hours.





"We understand the precautions because many people travel daily between the two countries,” said Okello Bwambale, a commercial motorcycle operator near the Petite Barrière crossing. "The checks are taking more time, but people appear cooperative.”





The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on Monday after infections spread across multiple areas in the region. According to figures released by health authorities, DR Congo had recorded 246 confirmed cases and 80 deaths as of Saturday, while Uganda reported one fatality linked to the outbreak.





Public health experts said Rwanda’s rapid response measures reflect lessons learned from previous Ebola threats in the Great Lakes region. Chantal Ndahiro, a regional public health analyst, said cross-border surveillance remains essential because of extensive population movement between Rwanda and eastern Congo.





"The priority is identifying suspected cases quickly and isolating them before transmission occurs,” Ndahiro told Diplomat News Network. "Community awareness is equally important because early reporting significantly improves containment efforts.”





The current outbreak has been linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, one of six known Ebola species. Public health analysts say the outbreak carries broader regional implications because eastern DR Congo serves as a major commercial and humanitarian transit corridor connecting several East and Central African states.