Kenya: Marsabit–Wajir Border Violence Erupts Over Contested Titu Area

Nairobi (Diplomat.so) – Kenya Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said on Wednesday, May 14, that talks are underway between Marsabit and Wajir leaders following violent clashes over the disputed Titu-Basir border area in northern Kenya.

Violent protests erupted along the Marsabit–Wajir border after the arrest of two community elders accused of incitement linked to the contested Titu-Basir area, with residents clashing with security officers. Police confirmed that one person sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalised, while three police vehicles and several government offices were damaged during the unrest.





Community members expressed anger over the arrests and the stalled construction of a multi-agency security camp. "Our community is suffering because of land grabbing and our government is silent,” said Abdulaziz Nour, a local resident. Omondi Wanjohi, another community representative, said, "The land belongs to our community, not outsiders using force.” Wangari Karanja, who visited the disputed site, added, "We are calling for calm and respect for boundaries so people can live in peace.”





The dispute centers on competing claims by Marsabit and Wajir counties over ownership of the Titu-Basir area, where authorities have proposed constructing a multi-agency security installation. Boundary disagreements in northern Kenya have historically triggered periodic tensions, often involving pastoralist communities and local administrative divisions. Protests have continued since Sunday, spreading to Saku, Moyale and Sololo sub-counties in Marsabit County. The two arrested elders were reportedly detained under 10-day orders pending investigations into alleged incitement.





In a statement reported by Diplomat News Network, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said he has been engaging leaders from both counties to prevent further escalation. He reiterated that security agencies are working to stabilise the situation while dialogue continues. Local officials have also increased patrols around contested areas to prevent further destruction of infrastructure.





The confrontation highlights persistent governance and resource allocation disputes in Kenya’s inter-border counties, where competing land claims intersect with security infrastructure development and pastoral mobility patterns. Analysts note that prolonged uncertainty risks deepening mistrust between communities and local authorities, while complicating cross-county coordination on security and land administration.





Authorities have continued calling for calm as negotiations move forward, with efforts now centered on preventing further violence and re-establishing stability along the disputed border area.