Lebanon Denies Planned Call With Israel, US Claims Differ

Beirut (Diplomat.so) – Lebanese officials on Thursday, April 16, denied any scheduled direct telephone contact between President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, countering statements by US President Donald Trump suggesting an imminent call as part of efforts to ease regional tensions.

According to AFP, a senior Lebanese official said Beirut had not received any notification through official diplomatic channels regarding such a communication. The official stressed that no arrangements had been conveyed to either the presidency or the foreign ministry, stating there was "no information regarding any contact,” and confirming that engagement with Israel continues only through indirect intermediaries.





Reuters reported, citing three Lebanese officials, that President Aoun would not hold a phone call with Netanyahu in the near term. The officials also said Lebanon’s embassy in Washington had previously communicated this position to US counterparts ahead of any expected discussions involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reinforcing Beirut’s stance against direct political engagement.





US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that efforts were underway to facilitate dialogue between Lebanese and Israeli leadership, saying a call between the two sides would occur after decades without direct communication. Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology of Israel, Gila Gamliel, separately stated that any conversation would reflect "progress in diplomatic efforts,” although Israeli authorities have not released operational confirmation or timing details.





A US official, speaking to AFP, said Washington would welcome an end to hostilities in Lebanon as part of broader regional de-escalation efforts, while noting that no finalized ceasefire framework had been agreed upon by all parties involved. Diplomat News Network reporting indicates that US-led diplomatic consultations continue to intensify amid rising pressure to prevent further escalation along the Lebanon-Israel border.





Lebanon and Israel remain technically in a state of war since 1948, with no formal diplomatic relations established between the two countries. The latest dispute over whether a direct call is planned comes against the backdrop of heightened cross-border exchanges involving the Israeli military and Hezbollah, which have increased international concern over regional stability.





The conflicting narratives highlight a widening gap between Washington’s public diplomatic messaging and Beirut’s insistence on strict procedural and sovereignty considerations.





Analysts note that the disagreement underscores the fragility of current mediation efforts and the sensitivity surrounding any potential breakthrough in direct communication after decades of absence of formal contact between the two sides.