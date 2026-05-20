Iran Claims Strengthened Military Post-Ceasefire Era

Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on Wednesday, May 20, in Tehran that Iran's armed forces remain prepared for renewed conflict, asserting that regional tensions and maritime developments reflect continued external pressure and evolving security calculations.

Qalibaf stated that what he described as "overt and covert movements by the enemy” indicate attempts to initiate a new round of conflict against Iran.





He added that public confidence should remain firm, saying the country’s military institutions had strengthened their readiness during a period of ceasefire. "The armed forces used the ceasefire period in the best possible way to rebuild their capabilities and will make any aggressor regret a new attack on Iran,” he said.





In a separate development, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued under coordinated naval arrangements. The IRGC said 26 vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, and commercial cargo vessels, transited the strategic waterway over the past 24 hours. It added that movements took place in coordination with its naval forces and under what it described as established security protection mechanisms.





The IRGC naval command further stated that passage through the Strait of Hormuz is being conducted following the issuance of required permissions, emphasizing that maritime flow remains organized and monitored. The statement did not report disruptions or incidents during the latest transit operations.





Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also addressed recent political and diplomatic developments, stating that Iranian officials believe the country has achieved recognition in international public diplomacy efforts.





Speaking at a memorial ceremony in Tehran, Araghchi said, "U.S. officials themselves acknowledged that Iranians prevailed in public diplomacy, and that our embassies succeeded in the information war abroad.” His remarks referenced what he described as a broader period of national resilience during earlier prolonged confrontations, when Iranian institutions continued functioning despite sustained pressure.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil and commercial shipping traffic. Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized both security oversight and regulatory control over transit operations in the region, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Western states and regional actors.





Diplomatic observers note that recent statements from Iranian political and military leadership reflect a dual messaging strategy combining deterrence rhetoric with assurances of operational stability in key maritime routes. The emphasis on uninterrupted shipping through Hormuz is viewed as significant for global energy markets, where even perceived disruptions can influence price volatility and insurance risk assessments.





The latest remarks and naval updates come amid continued exchanges of political messaging between Tehran and Western capitals, underscoring persistent friction over security, sanctions, and regional influence.