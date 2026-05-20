Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over the handling of detained "Freedom Flotilla" activists in Israel on Wednesday, after naval forces intercepted the vessel at sea and transferred detainees to custody, ordering expedited deportation procedures.

Israeli authorities confirmed that the activists were brought to a secured military facility following the interception, where they were processed under tightened security measures. Video footage released from the operation showed detainees seated aboard a naval vessel before being transferred inland under armed escort. Several individuals appeared with their hands restrained behind their backs and heads lowered while security personnel maintained close supervision during movement and registration procedures.





The footage also showed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir standing near detainees while holding an Israeli flag and declaring, "Long live Israel,” a moment that drew political and legal scrutiny. In another segment, an activist was heard shouting "Freedom for Palestine” shortly before being pushed to the ground by security personnel during a tense exchange inside the transfer corridor. The images circulated widely, prompting debate over detainee treatment standards and official conduct during security operations.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "The manner in which Minister Ben-Gvir treated the flotilla activists does not align with Israel’s values and standards,” adding that he had instructed relevant authorities to "deport the provocateurs as quickly as possible.” A government source, speaking on condition of attribution, told Diplomat News Network that the directive aimed to reduce diplomatic pressure and ensure faster administrative processing of detainees.





Eyewitnesses near the transfer site described a heavily secured perimeter, with restricted access and multiple security checkpoints controlling movement around the facility. An Israeli resident observing the convoy movement said the scene was "highly controlled and tense, with little visibility of detainee conditions beyond security lines.” A participant identified as a flotilla activist described the process as "confusing and intimidating,” citing limited communication and uncertainty during detention procedures.





The incident is part of a recurring pattern involving maritime activist missions attempting to reach Gaza, which Israeli naval forces have repeatedly intercepted citing security restrictions. Similar episodes in previous years have triggered diplomatic exchanges between Israel and foreign governments over maritime enforcement practices and the handling of detained activists, particularly regarding transparency and detention conditions.





Political analysts note that the public disagreement between Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir reflects internal tensions within Israel’s security leadership over operational messaging and political presentation. The episode also highlights broader sensitivities surrounding maritime activism tied to Gaza, where enforcement actions often intersect with international scrutiny and diplomatic pressure on Israeli authorities.





The Israeli government has not indicated any immediate change in its maritime interception policy, though officials continue to review procedural guidelines following renewed attention on the treatment of detained activists and the political response surrounding the operation.