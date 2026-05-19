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Smotrich says ICC warrant is "declaration of war"

by: Aden Abdi | Tuesday, 19 May 2026 16:02 EAT
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Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Tel Aviv (Diplomat.so) – Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday, May 19, in Jerusalem that the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him, calling it a "declaration of war."
Smotrich told reporters the warrant was the result of what he described as Palestinian Authority efforts to pressure the court to prosecute senior Israeli leaders, adding: "I will respond forcefully.” 

He also stated, "As a sovereign and independent state, we will not accept the hypocritical dictates of biased bodies.” He further highlighted his role in expanding settlements, saying: "I have played a role in establishing more than 100 new settlements and 160 agricultural zones across the West Bank.”

The International Criminal Court has not publicly detailed the alleged charges against Smotrich, though recent reporting by the Wall Street Journal indicated prosecutors had been examining his role in expanding Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. 

Legal interpretations of such settlement activity have previously been linked to potential violations of international humanitarian law, including provisions of the Geneva Conventions relating to population transfer in occupied territory. Diplomat News Network could not independently verify the reported warrant at the time of publication.

The ICC operates under the Rome Statute framework, which allows it to investigate alleged war crimes when national jurisdictions are deemed unable or unwilling to act. Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute, a factor that has long complicated its engagement with the court. The issue of settlement expansion in the West Bank remains central to international diplomatic disputes, with several UN resolutions addressing its legal status.

The move places renewed attention on the ICC’s ongoing scrutiny of Israeli political and military figures following earlier arrest warrants issued for senior officials connected to the Gaza conflict. 

The development is likely to further intensify diplomatic tensions between Israel and international legal institutions, while also deepening divisions over the court’s jurisdiction and legitimacy among member and non-member states. Analysts note that legal proceedings involving settlement expansion remain among the most contested issues in international law, with implications for future accountability frameworks in occupied territories.

The announcement signals an escalation in the legal and political confrontation between Israeli officials and the International Criminal Court, with potential ramifications for diplomatic engagement and international legal proceedings moving forward. The statement is expected to prompt further diplomatic responses from Israeli officials and international legal observers.

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