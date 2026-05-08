Trump Says Cruise Hantavirus Situation 'Likely Contained'

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 7, addressed a rare hantavirus outbreak linked to a transatlantic cruise ship that has killed three passengers, infected multiple others across Europe, and triggered coordinated public health monitoring across several countries.

Trump Says Situation "Under Control”





President Donald Trump said he had been briefed by health and security officials on the developing situation involving the cruise vessel NV Hondius, stressing that authorities were closely monitoring the incident.





"We hope it is under control to a large extent. That was the ship, and I think we will be issuing a full report tomorrow. There are many very capable people studying it, and it should be fine, we hope so,” Trump told reporters during a briefing in Washington.





Responding to concerns about possible wider transmission, he added: "I don’t think that will happen.”





A U.S. health official familiar with the response effort said federal agencies had increased screening and passenger tracing operations. "We are working with international partners to track all individuals who may have been exposed during or after the voyage,” the official said, speaking on condition of attribution.





The remarks came as health authorities in multiple countries intensified surveillance measures to prevent further spread of the virus.





International Health Agencies Expand Monitoring





The UK Health Security Agency confirmed that two British nationals tested positive for hantavirus, while a third suspected case involving a British citizen in Tristan da Cunha is under investigation.





"We are actively monitoring all confirmed and suspected cases linked to the vessel and ensuring strict isolation protocols are followed,” a UKHSA spokesperson said.





Officials also confirmed that passengers who disembarked in earlier stops are being traced across multiple jurisdictions.





A British passenger currently in isolation told reporters: "We were initially told it was a precautionary measure, but later it became clear that several people had fallen seriously ill. It’s been extremely worrying for everyone involved.”





According to Diplomat News Network reporting, health authorities in the Netherlands also confirmed hospitalization of a flight attendant who had brief contact with an infected passenger and is now under medical observation with mild symptoms.





Cruise Ship Movement and Passenger Tracking Efforts





The NV Hondius, carrying approximately 147 passengers and crew, departed Ushuaia in southern Argentina on April 1 before traveling through several Atlantic routes, including stops near remote island territories.





The vessel is expected to arrive in the Canary Islands over the weekend, where additional health inspections are anticipated. Some passengers have already disembarked at earlier ports, prompting international tracing operations.





A European maritime health official said investigators are working to reconstruct the timeline of exposure. "Passengers were spread across different countries before the outbreak was fully identified, which complicates containment efforts significantly,” the official said.





Seven British nationals who left the ship earlier in Saint Helena are now under follow-up. Four are isolating locally, while one has been located outside the United Kingdom and remains under surveillance.





Confirmed Cases





Health authorities have confirmed three deaths linked to the outbreak: a German woman and a Dutch couple who had been traveling in South America prior to boarding the cruise.





Two additional Dutch passengers evacuated earlier are being treated in Amsterdam hospitals, where they remain in stable condition.





A Dutch Ministry of Health statement said: "A crew member with limited contact to an infected passenger is hospitalized in Amsterdam with mild symptoms and is undergoing diagnostic testing in isolation.”





Passengers onboard described heightened anxiety as medical teams increased inspections during the voyage. One traveler said: "People started wearing masks before we even received official instructions. There was a growing sense that something serious was unfolding.”





Health Risk Assessment





The World Health Organization has emphasized that the outbreak should not be compared with COVID-19, despite heightened public concern due to the multi-country spread of cases.





WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk of broader transmission remains limited. "The current situation does not resemble a pandemic scenario, and the global risk is considered low,” he said.





Public health experts note that hantavirus is typically transmitted through rodent exposure, though investigators are examining whether a rare strain on the vessel may have enabled limited human-to-human transmission.





An epidemiologist consulted in the investigation said the confined cruise environment may have contributed to accelerated spread. "Closed settings like cruise ships can amplify transmission dynamics even for viruses that are otherwise difficult to spread between humans,” the expert said.





Containment Measures





Authorities in Argentina are reviewing whether initial exposure may have occurred before departure from Ushuaia. Port health records, boarding procedures, and early medical logs are being examined.





A port health investigator said: "We are analyzing whether any passengers presented early symptoms prior to departure or whether exposure occurred during the initial travel phase in South America.”





Health agencies across the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Spain have activated coordinated tracking systems, while passengers who disembarked at various stops remain under observation.





Officials say containment efforts are focused on rapid identification of secondary cases, strict isolation of confirmed infections, and comprehensive contact tracing across multiple jurisdictions to prevent further spread.