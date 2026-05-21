Wajir (Diplomat.so) — Kenya Defence Forces and the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration have advanced construction works, with the Wajir 10,000-seater stadium in Wajir County now reaching 84% completion as of Thursday, May 21.

The project, which is being fast-tracked ahead of the June 1 Madaraka Day celebrations under President William Ruto’s administration, includes a full-sized football pitch, an eight-lane athletics track, VIP lounges, changing rooms, terrace seating, expanded parking facilities, and a borehole designed to support long-term operations in the semi-arid region. The Kenya Defence Forces is overseeing execution and quality control on site.





"Wajir stadium is a strategic investment in regional integration and youth development, and we are committed to delivering it within the required timeline,” said an expert civil engineer working on the project, who declined to be named, speaking to Diplomat News Network.





Construction activity at the site intensified this week, with heavy machinery operating continuously as workers installed seating structures and finalized track layering. Security personnel from multi-agency teams were visible at entry points, while local vendors gathered near the perimeter, anticipating increased foot traffic as completion nears.





"Many young people here have waited for such a facility for years. It will change how we train and compete,” said local resident Amina Buulle.





Wajir’s stadium marks the first major modern sports infrastructure project in the county since Kenya’s independence 62 years ago. The initiative aligns with government efforts to expand development in the North Eastern region, which has historically been underserved in sports and public infrastructure, while also reinforcing preparations for national celebrations such as Madaraka Day.





The project is expected to generate short-term employment during construction and longer-term economic activity through sports events, trade opportunities, and increased mobility. Analysts note that such infrastructure could strengthen social cohesion in border regions while contributing to national integration goals and improved state presence in remote counties.





Authorities indicate that final works are now focused on seating installation, finishing of athletic surfaces, and auxiliary facilities. Completion is expected ahead of the national celebrations schedule, as multi-agency coordination continues on site.





The coordination framework supporting the stadium project includes security oversight, infrastructure inspection, and logistical planning aimed at ensuring the facility meets national standards ahead of commissioning. Officials say the stadium is also expected to host regional athletics trials and community events once completed, creating structured opportunities for youth engagement in sports development across the county and surrounding areas.