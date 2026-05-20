Iran–US talks: Pakistan's Naqvi makes 2nd Tehran visit

Tehran (Diplomat.so) – Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for his second visit within a week, meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior officials as Islamabad intensifies mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, Iranian state media reported.

The Iranian Presidency said Pezeshkian discussed the latest developments in indirect Iran–US negotiations during the meeting in Tehran, expressing appreciation for Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue and supporting regional stability and cooperation among Muslim countries. The readout added that Pezeshkian called for broader expansion of bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad, particularly in political and economic coordination.





According to Iran’s state-run IRNA agency, Naqvi conveyed messages and positions from Pakistani government officials regarding ongoing regional developments, emphasizing continued dialogue as a mechanism to narrow differences between Tehran and Washington. IRNA also reported that the Pakistani minister held meetings with Iran’s foreign minister, interior minister, parliament speaker, and president during his stay.





Diplomatic sources cited by Iranian media described Naqvi’s visit as part of a broader Pakistani effort to facilitate communication channels between Iran and the United States amid ongoing tensions and intermittent indirect negotiations. Iranian officials have maintained that any durable agreement would require guarantees on sanctions relief and assurances regarding cessation of hostilities, while discussions continue over regional security arrangements in the Persian Gulf.





The recent diplomatic activity follows months of fluctuating negotiations and heightened regional uncertainty, with both sides seeking mechanisms to reduce escalation risks.





Analysts in the region say Pakistan’s engagement reflects Islamabad’s attempt to position itself as a neutral intermediary capable of maintaining communication lines between rival actors. Diplomat News Network assessment indicates that the sustained visits highlight a gradual intensification of shuttle diplomacy involving multiple regional stakeholders.





The outcome of Naqvi’s latest visit is expected to influence the pace of upcoming discussions between Iranian and US interlocutors, particularly as both sides evaluate proposals linked to sanctions relief and security assurances.





Observers note that continued engagement between Tehran and Islamabad underscores the importance of regional diplomacy in managing broader geopolitical tensions. Discussions also referenced potential arrangements related to energy flows in the Persian Gulf, according to Iranian readouts, as part of broader confidence-building measures under consideration in the negotiations framework.