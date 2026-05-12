Trump to press Xi on Taiwan arms sales during Beijing visit

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – United States President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to discuss US weapons sales to Taiwan and the imprisonment of Hong Kong media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai during meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing later this week, signaling that longstanding tensions between Washington and Beijing will remain central to bilateral talks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump confirmed that Taiwan’s defense relationship with Washington would be among the issues raised directly with Xi. "I will have that discussion with President Xi,” Trump said in response to a question about continued US support for Taiwan’s military defenses. "President Xi would prefer that we do not do that, and I will raise the issue. That is one of many things I will be discussing.”





Trump also downplayed concerns about a possible escalation over Taiwan during his presidency, saying he believed the situation would remain stable because of his relationship with the Chinese leader. "I do not think that will happen,” Trump told journalists, without elaborating on specific risks. "I think things will be fine. I have a very good relationship with President Xi.”





The US president additionally said he intends to revisit the case of Jimmy Lai, the founder of Hong Kong’s now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper and a prominent critic of Beijing. Lai was sentenced in February to 20 years in prison after being convicted on charges linked to alleged collusion with foreign forces and publishing seditious material under Hong Kong’s national security framework.





"People want him released, and I would also like to see him released,” Trump said. "I will bring up his case again.” Trump noted that he had previously raised Lai’s detention with Chinese officials.





Diplomat News Network spoke with Washington-based Asia policy analyst Jacob Henry, who said the decision to raise both Taiwan and Lai during the summit reflects continued US efforts to balance strategic competition with direct diplomatic engagement. "These are among the most politically sensitive issues in US-China relations,” Jacob said. "Addressing them publicly before the visit increases the significance of the discussions in Beijing.”





China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly opposed US arms sales and official contacts with Taipei. The United States maintains its longstanding "One China” policy, recognizing Beijing’s position without formally endorsing Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan. Under US law, Washington is required to provide Taiwan with defensive support.





Taiwan-related military sales remain one of the most contentious areas in relations between the world’s two largest economies. Trump announced in December what his administration described as the largest US arms package ever approved for Taiwan, valued at more than $11 billion. Recent comments from senior Republican administration officials have also urged Taipei to increase defense spending amid growing regional security concerns.





A US official familiar with preparations for the summit told reporters there had been no indication of any shift in Washington’s policy toward Taiwan ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting.