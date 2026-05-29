UN Security Council Votes South Sudan Sanctions Renewal

New York (Diplomat.so) - UN Security Council adopted a resolution at United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday, 29 May, renewing sanctions on South Sudan for 12 months, including an arms embargo, travel bans, asset freezes, and extending the mandate of the Panel of Experts supporting the sanctions committee.

Diplomats described the measure as a technical rollover circulated by the United States, maintaining existing restrictive measures without introducing major new provisions. The decision reflects continued concern among Council members that conditions in South Sudan remain insufficiently stable to justify easing international pressure.





A confidential report from the UN Panel of Experts, referenced by diplomats familiar with its findings, alleges continued armed clashes involving government forces, opposition groups, and allied militias across multiple regions. The report also points to claims of external military support and the alleged use of previously restricted armoured vehicles during recent operations.





Council divisions remained visible during negotiations. China and Russia have repeatedly argued that sanctions risk undermining state-building efforts, while several African members have questioned whether prolonged restrictions are contributing to political progress or entrenching instability. The Council last renewed the sanctions in 2025, when multiple members abstained from the vote amid similar disagreements.





A Council diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told Diplomat News Network that "the framework has reached a point of procedural renewal rather than substantive negotiation, as members remain unable to agree on structural changes.”





The United Nations Security Council’s decision follows mounting international concern over persistent insecurity and slow implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.





Following the United Nations Security Council’s decision to renew the arms embargo on South Sudan for another year, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah said: "The renewal of the arms embargo, if it is diligently enforced, is an important measure to protect civilians by curtailing the flow of weapons that have been used to commit serious human rights violations and crimes under international law."





He added "We are however dismayed that several Security Council members continue to call for the lifting of the arms embargo and some members abstained from the vote, especially with the escalating intensity of the armed conflict since early 2025. Weapons continue to be used to take lives.”





He further stated: "Placing more weapons in the hands of warring parties and other actors involved in serious human rights violations and crimes under international law would be irresponsible and dangerous to civilians.”





The extension underscores the limited progress made on key peace benchmarks, including security sector reform, unification of armed forces, and disarmament programs. Analysts say continued instability, fragmented command structures, and delayed elections are contributing to sustained uncertainty, limiting prospects for political consolidation under the transitional framework.





The renewed mandate of the Panel of Experts signals continued international monitoring of sanctions implementation and alleged violations, including arms flows and conflict-related financing networks.