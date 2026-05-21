Stockholm (Diplomat.so) - Sweden national football team head coach Graham Potter selected Malmö FF winger Taha Ali for the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, marking a major milestone in the Somali-born player's rapid rise from futsal competitions to international football.

Taha Abdi Ali, professionally known as Taha Ali, was included in Sweden’s final squad ahead of the tournament scheduled to begin on June 11 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 27-year-old Malmö winger has gained increasing recognition for his pace, technical dribbling, and attacking creativity during recent seasons in Sweden’s top division.





Sports analysts and Arab football commentators have increasingly referred to Taha Ali as the "Neymar of Somalia,” comparing his style of play and close ball control to Brazilian football star Neymar. Football observers say Taha Ali’s ability to challenge defenders in one-on-one situations helped distinguish him from several international-level players competing for positions in Sweden’s national team.





"One thing that stands out with Taha Ali is his confidence in attacking situations,” Swedish football analyst Anders Henrik told Diplomat News Network. "Taha Ali brings unpredictability, speed, and technical quality that can change the rhythm of a match.”













Taha Ali’s journey into professional football has attracted attention across Scandinavian sports media because he was playing futsal only six years ago before gradually progressing through Sweden’s domestic football system. Coaches familiar with his development said futsal played a significant role in improving Taha Ali’s close control, quick movement, and decision-making in tight spaces.





During Sweden’s squad announcement in Stockholm, supporters gathered outside the Swedish Football Association headquarters applauded loudly after Taha Ali’s selection was confirmed. Several Malmö supporters wearing the club’s sky-blue colors described the moment as significant for Somali communities in Sweden and across East Africa.





Potter, who has prioritized dynamic attacking players since taking charge of Sweden’s national team, reportedly viewed Taha Ali as one of the strongest Sweden-based players available ahead of the World Cup. The squad also includes established internationals competing in Europe’s leading leagues.





Residents in Malmö said cafés and sports centers across the city remained crowded late into the evening following the announcement, with many supporters discussing Taha Ali’s chances of appearing in Sweden’s opening World Cup fixtures.





Taha Ali’s inclusion reflects the growing visibility of Somali-origin athletes in European football and highlights Sweden’s continued reliance on multicultural talent development systems. Football analysts say strong World Cup performances could further strengthen Taha Ali’s international profile ahead of future club and national team competitions.