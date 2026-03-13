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Iran Withdraws from 2026 World Cup Over Safety

by: Aden Abdi | Friday, 13 March 2026 19:57 EAT
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Iran national football team
Iran national football team
Tehran (Diplomat.so) - Iran's national football team formally rejected participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, responding to US President Donald Trump's warning that attending the tournament in the United States could endanger players' safety.
"The World Cup is a historic and international event governed by FIFA, not any individual or country,” Iran’s Football Federation said in a social media post, emphasizing that the team’s qualification was secured through a series of victories. "Certainly no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that can be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for participating teams.”

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, had written: "The Iran National Football Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.” The comments came two days after Trump reassured FIFA President Gianni Infantino that Iranian players would be allowed to compete, despite heightened tensions following US-Israeli military strikes in the region.

Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali further clarified the decision, citing security concerns after the US-Israeli killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” he told state television on Wednesday.

On the ground in Tehran, local residents described a tense atmosphere surrounding the national team’s facilities. "We used to gather at Azadi Stadium for matches, but now the compound looks abandoned,” said Reza Miri, a football fan. "People feel unsafe even near the stadium after the strikes.”

The war, triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, has destroyed several sports venues, including parts of the 78,000-seat Azadi Stadium and smaller regional facilities, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. Analysts note that Iran’s absence would mark a significant geopolitical moment in sports diplomacy, highlighting the intersection of international conflict and global sporting events.

As the United States, Canada and Mexico prepare to co‑host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran’s withdrawal highlights the mounting challenges of guaranteeing safety and preserving neutrality in international sporting events amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

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