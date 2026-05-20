Tokyo (Diplomat.so) – The United States Marine Corps conducted a live-fire test launching approximately 12 rockets from a mobile High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platform at a training range near Mount Fuji on Wednesday, during a readiness exercise aimed at sustaining rapid-deployment strike capability in contested environments.

The drill involved U.S. Marines operating truck-mounted launchers designed for fast repositioning after firing, underscoring evolving "shoot-and-scoot” tactics emphasized in modern battlefield doctrine.





U.S. Marine Corps units carried out the exercise at a training area on the foothills of Mount Fuji, using mobile artillery rocket systems capable of rapid firing and immediate relocation to reduce vulnerability to counterattack.





According to reporting attributed to the Associated Press, the exercise included roughly a dozen rocket launches intended to validate operational readiness and mobility under simulated combat conditions. No independent visual confirmation of impact locations was released by officials.





A spokesperson for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, as reported in official briefings, described the HIMARS platform as a critical capability for distributed operations across the region, noting that mobile precision strike systems are increasingly central to U.S. force posture.





Separately, Marine Corps training officials emphasized that exercises in Japan are designed to strengthen interoperability with regional partners and ensure readiness in complex terrain environments.





Eyewitness accounts from personnel present at nearby observation points described controlled firing sequences and rapid launcher displacement following each salvo. A visiting defense contractor technician observed that the system’s mobility "reflects a shift away from fixed artillery positions toward constantly moving launch assets.”





A local resident living near the training area, speaking through a regional interpreter, said the sound of repeated launches was "sharp but brief, followed by long periods of silence as vehicles moved again.”





The HIMARS system, a truck-mounted platform capable of firing precision-guided rockets over long distances, has been deployed in previous U.S. military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.





Defense analysts note that its relevance has increased significantly due to the widespread use of surveillance drones and long-range strike systems that make stationary positions more vulnerable. Diplomat News Network reporting indicates that U.S. forces are increasingly integrating such mobile strike systems into joint exercises across the Indo-Pacific region.





The drill comes amid sustained strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific, where U.S. defense planners are focused on deterrence scenarios involving potential high-intensity conflict. Analysts point to Taiwan Strait contingencies as a key factor shaping force deployment strategies, particularly the ability to position mobile launch systems on allied territory such as Japan. Defense observers note that terrain similar to Mount Fuji provides a realistic environment for testing concealment, mobility, and rapid redeployment.





Security experts assessing the exercise say the emphasis on mobility reflects broader doctrinal adjustments driven by surveillance-dense battlefields. One regional security analyst noted that "the effectiveness of artillery systems increasingly depends not only on firepower but on survival time after detection,” highlighting the importance of rapid displacement tactics.





The exercise near Mount Fuji underscores the continued expansion of joint operational training between U.S. forces and regional partners, with mobile rocket artillery playing a growing role in long-range deterrence planning across the Indo-Pacific theater.