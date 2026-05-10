Morocco Recovers Body of Missing U.S. Soldier

Rabat (Diplomat.so) - The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces announced Sunday that Moroccan and U.S. military search teams recovered the body of 27-year-old First Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., one of two missing American soldiers participating in African Lion 2026 exercises in southern Morocco, following a week-long multinational search operation.

Moroccan military officials said the recovery took place on May 9 near the rocky coastal area of Cap Draa, where the two off-duty U.S. service members were reported missing on May 2 after entering the Atlantic Ocean during a recreational outing outside the main training zone near Tan-Tan.





The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces said intensive search operations were carried out in coordination with U.S. military personnel and regional partners. Authorities stated that the remains were located in waters along the coastline roughly one mile from the point where the soldiers were believed to have entered the ocean.





U.S. Army Europe and Africa identified the recovered soldier as First Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr., an air defense artillery officer assigned to the multinational exercise. The second missing American soldier had not been publicly identified as of Sunday, and search operations remained active.





"The intensive search efforts conducted jointly by the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and U.S. forces resulted in the recovery of one of the missing American soldiers participating in Exercise African Lion 2026,” the Moroccan military said in a statement.





More than 600 personnel from Morocco, the United States, and allied military partners took part in the search and rescue mission. Officials said the operation involved naval frigates, helicopters, drones, coastal patrol teams, and maritime surveillance units working across the Atlantic coastline near Cap Draa.





Residents in nearby coastal communities reported heavy military activity throughout the week, including low-flying helicopters and emergency vehicles moving along remote shoreline areas. Local fishermen said sections of the coast were temporarily restricted as rescue teams navigated strong Atlantic currents, rocky cliffs, and difficult weather conditions.





A U.S. military spokesperson said Moroccan forces played a central role in coordinating maritime recovery efforts and securing operational access to the coastal search area. "This remains a deeply painful moment for the families, fellow service members, and all personnel involved in the mission,” the spokesperson said.





African Lion is the largest annual U.S.-led military exercise in Africa and is hosted primarily by Morocco. The drills bring together forces from multiple countries for joint training focused on regional security, interoperability, and crisis response operations across desert, coastal, and mountainous terrain.





Military analysts said the incident underscores the environmental hazards associated with coastal training regions and off-duty activities near remote Atlantic areas. Cap Draa, located south of Tan-Tan, is known for steep rock formations, rough waters, and limited shoreline access.





Moroccan and U.S. authorities said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance remain ongoing as search teams continue efforts to locate the second missing soldier.