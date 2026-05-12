Kelly Says U.S. Missile Reserves Face Years of Delay

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth accused Democratic Senator Mark Kelly on Sunday of publicly discussing details from a classified Pentagon briefing after the lawmaker commented on U.S. weapons stockpiles during a televised interview.

The dispute escalated after Kelly appeared on CBS program "Face the Nation,” where he described concerns raised during a Pentagon briefing about the strain recent military operations had placed on American missile inventories. Kelly said stockpiles of key defense systems had been significantly depleted and warned that replenishing them could take years.





"We received a Pentagon briefing on specific munitions, and the numbers were, I think it is fair to say, shocking,” Kelly said during the interview, referring to cruise missiles, missile interceptors, and advanced air defense systems used in U.S. global operations.





Kelly specifically mentioned Tomahawk missiles, Army Tactical Missile Systems, SM-3 interceptors, THAAD systems, and Patriot missiles, arguing that prolonged replenishment timelines could weaken U.S. military readiness in a future conflict involving China.





"This president brought our country into this without a strategic objective, without a plan, and without a timeline,” Kelly said. "Because of that, we consumed a large quantity of munitions, which means the American people are less safe.”





Hours later, Hegseth responded in a sharply worded post on X, formerly Twitter, accusing the Arizona senator of improperly discussing sensitive material. "Captain Mark Kelly is back at it again,” Hegseth wrote. "Now he is babbling on television, falsely and stupidly, about a classified Pentagon briefing he received. Did he violate his oath again? Legal advisers will review the matter.”





Kelly rejected the accusation and said the information he referenced had already been discussed in public congressional settings. Speaking to reporters after the exchange, the senator described Hegseth’s comments as politically motivated and accused the defense secretary of attempting to deflect criticism over military planning and operational costs.





The confrontation unfolded against the backdrop of heightened debate in Washington over U.S. military involvement in Iran-related operations and the long-term sustainability of American defense inventories.





Defense analysts have increasingly warned that high-intensity conflicts and expanded overseas commitments are putting pressure on missile production capacity and procurement timelines.





At the Pentagon, officials declined to comment publicly on whether Kelly’s remarks involved classified information. A Defense Department spokesperson said only that internal legal and security review procedures would follow "standard protocol when concerns are raised regarding sensitive briefings.”





The exchange marks the latest chapter in a months-long political feud between Hegseth and Kelly, reflecting broader divisions in Washington over military strategy, defense spending, and congressional oversight of national security operations.