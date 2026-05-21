AU-India summit in New Delhi delayed over Ebola outbreak

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) – India's Ministry of External Affairs and African Union agreed Thursday, May 21, in New Delhi to postpone Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit over Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement shared with Diplomat News Network that the decision followed consultations with the African Union, stressing that "Mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent... the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date.”





The ministry added that India remains ready to support Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention-led efforts to address the evolving health situation and strengthen preparedness across the continent.





The summit had been scheduled for May 28–31 in New Delhi, bringing together leaders from India and African Union member states to expand cooperation on trade, health, and security.





The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that "risk from a deadly Ebola outbreak is high in central Africa but remains low globally,” adding that the virus had likely been spreading for months.





The outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo was declared last Friday, with health authorities reporting an estimated 139 deaths from around 600 probable cases. Ebola, a highly contagious haemorrhagic fever, has killed more than 15,000 people across Africa over the past five decades.





In India, Delhi's international airport issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from DR Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, citing precautionary screening measures.





Analysts say the postponement reflects heightened caution over cross-border disease transmission and the growing role of Africa CDC in coordinating continental responses.





India has expanded health partnerships with African states in recent years, focusing on vaccine distribution, training, and surveillance systems. The delay underscores how emerging outbreaks can directly affect high-level diplomatic engagements, particularly those involving large multilateral participation.





Both sides said new dates for the summit will be finalised through mutual consultations, reaffirming a long-standing partnership grounded in South–South cooperation and shared development priorities.





The postponement also highlights the increasing intersection between public health emergencies and diplomatic scheduling, particularly for large multilateral summits requiring cross-continental travel.





Officials across African Union member states are expected to align closely with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention as containment efforts continue in eastern DRC, where surveillance and contact tracing operations remain active. The decision is likely to maintain precautionary travel advisories until transmission trends stabilise.