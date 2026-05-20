Diplomat News Network – Somalia & Global News

Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Germany Warns Israel Over Khan al-Ahmar Plans China Trained Russian Soldiers in Six Sites: Report U.S. Marines Test 12 HIMARS Rockets Near Mount Fuji Israel PM: Ben-Gvir Conduct "Not Israel's Values" Trump Offers Iran Final Chance for Nuclear Talks Russia, China Oppose Trump's Golden Dome Plan Somalia Portrayed as Exhausted Lion in New Cartoon Israel Seizes 40+ Gaza-Bound Flotilla Boats at Sea Israeli Army Orders Immediate South Lebanon Exodus Russia claims capture of Volokhovka in Kharkiv, Ukraine Smotrich says ICC warrant is "declaration of war" Russia begins nuclear drills with 73 ships, 13 subs

China Trained Russian Soldiers in Six Sites: Report

by: Hared Abdalla | Wednesday, 20 May 2026 19:03 EAT
World News
0 Comments
106
Russian soldiers reportedly take part in drone and electronic warfare training exercises at a Chinese military facility in late 2025, according to European intelligence documents cited by Die Welt.
Russian soldiers reportedly take part in drone and electronic warfare training exercises at a Chinese military facility in late 2025, according to European intelligence documents cited by Die Welt.
Beijing (Diplomat.so) - Die Welt reported on Tuesday, citing confidential European intelligence documents, that China's armed forces allegedly conducted covert training programs for hundreds of Russian soldiers in late 2025 across six military sites, with some participants later deployed to combat operations in Ukraine in early 2026.
Die Welt reported that the programs involved Russian personnel from multiple military branches and varying ranks, including individuals linked to the elite "Rubicon” drone warfare unit.

The newspaper stated that training modules reportedly included "use of drones, electronic counter-drone measures, and simulated modern combat scenarios,” delivered at six separate military installations across China under tightly controlled conditions. The sessions reportedly spanned late 2025 and included structured field simulations designed to mirror contemporary electronic warfare environments, according to the report.

Mark Heinrichmann, chair of the Bundestag intelligence oversight committee, told Handelsblatt that "cooperation between Moscow and Beijing has increased in both military and economic fields since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022.”

Die Welt further reported that Russia had also conducted separate training for approximately 600 Chinese soldiers in the previous year, focusing on armoured warfare, artillery systems, military engineering, and air defence operations. 

The report added that both countries have been exchanging information on Western-supplied weapon systems used in Ukraine, including HIMARS rocket artillery and Patriot air defence platforms provided by the United States. German foreign intelligence service BND did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to the report, as the allegations circulated during a period of heightened diplomatic engagement involving senior Russian and Chinese officials.

The reported developments come amid deepening strategic alignment between Moscow and Beijing since the escalation of the Ukraine war, with analysts warning of potential implications for battlefield adaptation and military technology transfer. 

Security observers note that the exchange of tactics and systems knowledge could influence operational effectiveness on both sides while complicating Western defence planning. The timing of the allegations, coinciding with high-level political interactions in Beijing, has intensified scrutiny among European security institutions, though independent verification of the reported training activities remains limited and has not been publicly confirmed by the intelligence agencies referenced in the documents.

Diplomat News Network | For inquiries: diplomatso@diplomat.so | About Us

Related Items

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during talks on security, defense, and strategic cooperation between China and Russia.
Russia, China Oppose Trump's Golden Dome Plan
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Australia to import 600,000 barrels of jet fuel from China
Two Russian soldiers transport ammunition on one of the front-line sectors in Ukraine, in a scene reflecting ongoing logistical support for active combat operations on the battlefield.
Russian Forces Claim Capture of Nikolaevka in Donetsk
Malian army soldiers conduct a field operation during security operations in central and northern Mali.
Military tribunal probes soldiers in Mali base assaults
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun
Heavy clashes reported along Lebanon–Israel border