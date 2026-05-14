Moscow (Diplomat.so) – Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday, May 14, that Russian forces have captured the settlement of Nikolaevka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, amid continuing intensified combat operations across the Donbas frontline and renewed long-range strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said units from the "Southern Group of Forces, as a result of decisive operations, liberated the settlement of Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” according to an official statement released Thursday.





The ministry added that Russian forces carried out what it described as "a large-scale strike using long-range precision weapons, ground and air-based systems, and attack drones, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles,” targeting energy and transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian forces.





"The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were hit,” the ministry said in its statement, framing the operations as a response to what it called Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure inside Russia.





Ukraine’s Air Force, in a separate briefing, reported a significant overnight assault, stating that Russia launched 56 missiles, including ballistic and cruise types, alongside 675 drones. "Most of them were intercepted,” the Ukrainian Air Force said, noting that air defenses were engaged across multiple regions during the attack.





Ukrainian civil defense officials reported widespread damage in the capital. A civil defense representative said "40 people were injured” and confirmed that "18 apartments were destroyed” after parts of a residential building collapsed following impacts in Kyiv. Emergency crews worked through debris in damaged districts, while residents gathered outside cordoned-off buildings awaiting updates on missing relatives.





In Kyiv, witnesses described disrupted transport, emergency sirens, and rescue operations continuing into the morning hours as firefighters and paramedics operated in partially collapsed residential structures. Electricity disruptions were also reported in some districts following strikes on energy infrastructure, according to local authorities cited by Diplomat News Network.





The latest escalation comes amid sustained fighting along the eastern front, where control of small settlements continues to shift between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Since the start of the wider conflict, both sides have repeatedly targeted energy, transport, and logistics infrastructure, reflecting an evolving strategy aimed at weakening operational capacity beyond the battlefield.





Analysts note that the simultaneous announcement of territorial gains and large-scale long-range strikes underscores the continued intensity of the war, with both militaries seeking to project operational momentum. The sustained use of drones and hypersonic-capable systems highlights the increasing technological dimension of the conflict, as well as the pressure on civilian infrastructure across urban centers.





Military commands on both sides continue to present sharply contrasting accounts of battlefield developments, underscoring the difficulty of independently verifying claims from active front-line areas.