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Somalia Portrayed as Exhausted Lion in New Cartoon

by: Staff Reporter | Tuesday, 19 May 2026 22:02 EAT
Cartoon
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A political cartoon by Somali artist Amin Amir portrays Somalia as a wounded lion lying beneath a tree while several monkeys dressed in neckties and traditional clothing jump around it.
The image carries the Somali phrase "Libaax daalan oo daanyeer ku ciyaaraya,” which translates to "A tired lion being played with by monkeys.” The illustration appears to criticize weak leadership, corruption, and foreign interference in Somali affairs. 

The lion symbolizes Somalia, once viewed as strong and respected, but now exhausted and vulnerable. The monkeys appear to represent opportunistic politicians, outsiders, or groups taking advantage of the country’s instability for personal or political gain. 

One monkey is shown pulling the lion’s tail while others sit above it, reinforcing the message of humiliation and loss of authority. 

The cartoon reflects public frustration over insecurity, political division, and the struggle for national dignity. 

Many viewers interpret the drawing as a warning that Somalia risks deeper decline unless unity, accountability, and stronger institutions are restored nationwide.

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