Somalia: SNA, AUSSOM Forces Intensify Operations Near Barawe

Barawe (Diplomat.so) - The Somali National Army's 6th Brigade under the 60th Division, backed by troops from the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), carried out a planned military operation on Wednesday, May 6, in several areas of the Lower Shabelle region as part of ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab.

According to military officials, the operation targeted the areas of Rastaay, Feytaay, Seddeh Aqab, Jid Busle, Webi Goof, Halimayalo, Yaaq Jilley, Borodoy, and Arshanley, locations where Al-Shabaab fighters were reported to have been hiding and harassing local residents.





Colonel Abdirahman Elmi Jimale, commander of the 6th Brigade of the Somali National Army’s 60th Division, said the operation was aimed at strengthening security in and around the coastal district of Barawe to allow civilians to live in a more stable environment.





"The operation was intended to reinforce security so the people living in Baraawe and surrounding areas can live peacefully, conduct business activities, and move freely,” Col. Abdirahman Jimale said in remarks released by military officials and monitored by Diplomat News Network.





Residents in nearby communities reported increased troop movements throughout Wednesday, with joint Somali and AUSSOM forces seen traveling through rural roads connecting several settlements. Local farmers and traders in the area said security operations had become more visible in recent weeks as authorities intensified efforts to limit Al-Shabaab movement in Lower Shabelle.





A local resident in Baraawe, speaking to Diplomat News Network by phone, said people were hopeful the operation would improve safety along roads frequently used by civilians and commercial vehicles. "People want stable security because many families depend on trade and transportation between villages,” the resident said.





No casualties or arrests were immediately reported following the operation, and officials did not disclose whether weapons or equipment were recovered during the mission.





The operation forms part of broader efforts by Somalia’s armed forces to pursue Al-Shabaab fighters in southern Somalia. Somali authorities have continued joint military operations with African Union forces in areas considered strategically important for security and economic activity.





Lower Shabelle remains a key agricultural and coastal region in southern Somalia and has experienced repeated security operations targeting Al-Shabaab positions over recent years. Security analysts say maintaining military pressure in rural areas surrounding Baraawe is viewed as important for protecting civilian movement and supporting local commerce.