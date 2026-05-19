Somalia: SNA prevents inter-clan fighting in Harardhere

Harardhere (Diplomat.so) - Officers from the 24th Brigade under the 21st Division of the Somali National Army oversaw a peace and compensation agreement between two rival sub-clan groups in Harardhere district, Mudug region, following a deadly dispute linked to a killing reported on April 23, 2026.

The deal was reached after three days of negotiations involving Harardhere district authorities, military officials, traditional elders, and community representatives from the Waeisle sub-clan of the Abgaal community and the Qubeis sub-clan of the Dir community. The talks focused on resolving a dispute over diya, the traditional Islamic compensation payment made to victims or their families in cases involving unlawful killing or bodily harm.





Under Islamic law, diya is regarded as a financial right granted to the family of the victim and serves as an alternative to retaliatory punishment. Religious scholars and elders involved in the discussions said the process is intended to compensate affected families, reduce tensions, and prevent cycles of revenge violence between communities.





According to elders present at the mediation sessions, the April incident resulted in the death of one man, while the alleged perpetrator from the opposing clan was injured during the confrontation. Local leaders warned that the dispute risked escalating into wider clan clashes if negotiations had failed.





"We agreed to settle the matter peacefully to protect the community from further bloodshed and displacement,” one traditional elder participating in the talks told Diplomat News Network. "People are already facing severe hardship because of drought and insecurity.”





Residents said dozens of community members gathered near the meeting venue as elders finalized the agreement under tight security provided by Somali army forces. Witnesses described long discussions between clan representatives in heavily guarded compounds as temperatures remained high across the drought-affected district.





Military officers supervising the process warned against renewed inter-clan fighting and said government forces would take firm action against anyone attempting to reignite violence in Harardhere or nearby villages.





"Our mission includes protecting civilians and maintaining stability in areas recovered from Al-Shabaab,” a Somali National Army officer said during the gathering.





The 24th Brigade and allied local forces previously played a central role in liberating Harardhere and surrounding settlements from Al-Shabaab militants affiliated with the Al-Qaeda network. Security officials say stabilization efforts increasingly involve mediation between local communities to prevent conflicts that could undermine military gains.





Analysts and local officials say worsening drought conditions across Mudug, Galgadud, and Hiran regions continue to fuel disputes over grazing land and water resources as pastoralist communities move in search of pasture and wells. Community elders have repeatedly called for national water infrastructure projects and expanded humanitarian assistance to reduce recurring tensions, displacement, and retaliatory violence in central Somalia.