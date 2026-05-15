Lebanon PM Salam Calls for State Monopoly on Arms

Beirut (Diplomat.so) - Lebanon Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed Lebanon's exclusive state authority over arms and constitutional decision-making during remarks in Beirut on Friday, May 15, at a dinner hosted by the Makassed Charity Association.

He stressed that state legitimacy must stem solely from constitutional institutions, underscoring that national unity depends on a single army and a unified legal framework under government authority. Addressing political and civic figures, he warned against practices that weaken state structures and reiterated that governance must remain anchored in institutional order.





Salam stated: "The state that we want does not exist except through a single national decision taken by its constitutional institutions, and one weapon is the weapon of its national army, and one law that no one is above.”





He added: "Enough futile adventures in service of foreign projects or interests,” referring to past conflicts he said were imposed on Lebanon, resulting in occupation of 68 villages and significant destruction. He argued that repeated institutional erosion had deepened Lebanon’s economic crisis and weakened public trust in state authority.





He further noted: "For many years the state was treated as a spoils rather than a framework uniting all Lebanese,” pointing to long-standing administrative dysfunction and blurred boundaries between public institutions and private influence. Salam also rejected narratives that framed destructive outcomes of conflict as victories, calling instead for accountability and national reflection. He stressed that political incitement and accusations would not deter efforts aimed at institutional consolidation and reform.





The prime minister also highlighted ongoing diplomatic activity, including efforts to seek international mechanisms to document alleged violations and strengthen Lebanon’s negotiating position. He said the government is working with regional and international partners to address security tensions along the southern border amid continued instability. He described the current phase as one of the most difficult periods in Lebanon’s modern history, marked by overlapping political and economic pressures.





The remarks, reported in part by Diplomat News Network, drew attention from attendees who observed a firm tone emphasizing state authority as central to national recovery. Government officials and community representatives present in Beirut noted the speech’s focus on reinforcing constitutional governance as a prerequisite for stability.





Analysts view the statement as reflecting Lebanon’s broader struggle over state sovereignty and the role of armed actors outside formal institutions. Efforts to centralize authority under the national army remain politically sensitive, shaping both domestic governance debates and Lebanon’s external relations amid regional uncertainty.





The message highlighted a renewed executive effort to reinforce constitutional order and restore institutional credibility, as Lebanon continues to confront severe economic strain alongside ongoing security challenges.