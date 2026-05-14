Lebanon Seeks Truce as Talks Open in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - Lebanese and Israeli envoys began direct talks in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, May 14, seeking a renewed ceasefire after weeks of cross-border hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah despite a U.S.-brokered truce announced last month.

A U.S. State Department official confirmed that representatives from Lebanon and Israel, alongside American mediators, convened at approximately 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The discussions are expected to continue through Friday and mark the third known round of direct engagement between the two sides since fighting intensified on March 2.





A senior Lebanese official said Beirut’s delegation would press for "a ceasefire that Israel commits to implementing,” reflecting mounting concern in Lebanon over civilian casualties and infrastructure damage following renewed Israeli airstrikes. The official spoke publicly ahead of the meeting in Washington, D.C.





Israel’s government said the negotiations were intended to address Hezbollah’s military presence and explore broader security arrangements along the Lebanese border. Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer told reporters that the talks aimed at "disarming Hezbollah and advancing conditions for a stable security agreement.”





The latest diplomatic effort comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on April 16 following escalating regional tensions linked to the wider confrontation involving Iran and its regional allies. Although the truce reduced large-scale military operations, intermittent exchanges of fire have continued, particularly in southern Lebanon.





Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes on Wednesday killed 22 people, including eight children, in several towns near the southern frontier. Ambulance crews and civil defense teams were seen moving through damaged residential streets under heavy smoke conditions late Wednesday evening, according to local officials and residents interviewed by Diplomat News Network.





"We heard explosions continuously for nearly an hour,” said Ali Hamdan, a resident of the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil. "Families left their homes before dawn because they feared more strikes overnight.”





At Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, travelers described heightened security measures and growing uncertainty as the current ceasefire arrangement approaches its scheduled expiration on Sunday. Lebanese authorities have increased coordination with international partners amid concerns that renewed fighting could destabilize already fragile economic and political conditions in the country.





Hezbollah has publicly objected to Lebanon’s participation in direct talks with Israel, reflecting internal political sensitivities surrounding negotiations with a longtime adversary. Analysts say the Washington, D.C. discussions could test the Lebanese government’s ability to balance international diplomatic pressure with domestic political divisions.





Fuad Bitar, a Middle East affairs analyst based in Beirut, said sustained mediation efforts by Washington may determine whether the temporary truce evolves into a more durable arrangement. "The coming days are critical because both sides are trying to avoid a broader regional escalation, but mistrust remains extremely high,” he said.