US extends Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by 45 days

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) – U.S. Department of State spokesperson Tommy Pigott announced on Friday, May 15, that the United States has extended the Israel–Lebanon ceasefire for 45 days following diplomatic talks in Washington involving both parties.

Pigott said the decision follows two days of discussions held on May 14 and 15, during which delegations from Israel and Lebanon participated in what U.S. officials described as structured and mediated engagements hosted in Washington. The sessions focused on maintaining the cessation of hostilities and exploring pathways for longer-term arrangements along the shared border.





"The meetings were productive and constructive, with both sides engaging in serious dialogue under U.S. facilitation,” Pigott stated, adding that the atmosphere "reflected a willingness to continue engagement despite ongoing political sensitivities.”





According to the State Department, the existing ceasefire arrangement initially issued on April 16 has now been extended by 45 days to allow continued diplomatic and security coordination. Officials confirmed that political-level talks are scheduled to resume at the U.S. State Department on June 2 and 3, while a separate security-focused track is expected to convene at the Pentagon on May 29 with military representatives from both countries.





A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of attribution, said the goal of the phased process is to "create conditions for durable stability along the Israel–Lebanon border and reduce the risk of renewed escalation.” The official added that Washington views the upcoming sessions as "critical to maintaining momentum.”





Hezbollah’s position remains a central complicating factor in the broader security environment. The group, which maintains an armed presence in Lebanon and has long been part of the country’s internal political and military landscape, is not directly included in the Washington-led talks. Its exclusion from the negotiating framework adds complexity to implementation, given its influence on border dynamics and its independent military posture outside state command structures.





The announcement has prompted mixed reactions in Lebanon, where political divisions remain over engagement with Israel. In Beirut, residents expressed uncertainty about the implications of the extended framework. "We hear about agreements and meetings, but life on the border has not become safer yet,” said Hassan Al-Masri, a shopkeeper in southern Lebanon.





An Israeli delegation representative, commenting in Washington, said the parallel diplomatic and security tracks reflected "a realistic approach to complex regional realities.” A Lebanese political analyst cited by Diplomat News Network described the arrangement as "procedurally significant but politically fragile,” noting that internal Lebanese disagreements could affect implementation.





The ceasefire extension comes against a backdrop of prolonged tensions along the Israel–Lebanon frontier, where sporadic exchanges have raised concerns among regional observers. Previous de-escalation efforts have struggled to translate temporary truces into lasting security arrangements, particularly amid broader regional instability.





Analysts suggest the introduction of parallel diplomatic and military tracks indicates an effort by Washington to compartmentalize negotiations. This approach, while potentially effective in maintaining short-term calm, still faces uncertainty due to diverging strategic priorities among the parties involved.





The outcome of the upcoming June meetings is expected to determine whether the current extension evolves into a broader framework or remains a temporary stabilization measure dependent on continued U.S. mediation.