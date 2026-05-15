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Pakistan repatriates 31 sailors after US vessel seizure

by: Jalajed Aden | Friday, 15 May 2026 22:58 EAT
World News
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Bangkok (Diplomat.so) - Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar announced on Friday, May 15, that the repatriation of 20 Iranian and 11 Pakistani sailors stranded following the US detention of their vessel in Singaporean waters has been completed, with the group now en route from Thailand to Islamabad.
Dar wrote on his X account: "Alhamdolillah, I am pleased to share that we have been successful in the repatriation of 11 Pakistani nationals, alongside 20 nationals of our brotherly country Iran, through Singapore, who were aboard vessels seized in the high seas by the United States.” He added that all individuals were in good health and described their condition as stable following the transfer arrangements.

In a follow-up post, he stated: "All individuals have reached Bangkok from Singapore and already boarded the flight scheduled to reach Islamabad later tonight. Our Iranian brothers will then be facilitated to return to their homeland.” The group had transited through Bangkok airport facilities earlier in the day before departure toward Islamabad.

The development follows a series of diplomatic exchanges in which Pakistan’s foreign minister held telephone discussions with his Iranian and Singaporean counterparts, after which officials indicated that the United States had agreed to release the sailors. Diplomat News Network reported that Islamabad subsequently coordinated logistical arrangements to ensure the safe return of the affected nationals.

The repatriation underscores ongoing diplomatic engagement between Pakistan, Iran, Singapore, and the United States over maritime enforcement actions involving detained vessels. The return of the sailors highlights the humanitarian dimension of maritime disputes and the role of third-country transit hubs such as Thailand in facilitating emergency travel arrangements. The episode also reflects the sensitivity surrounding high-seas interdictions and their impact on civilian crew members.

The case draws attention to broader debates over maritime jurisdiction and enforcement practices in international waters, where overlapping security and commercial interests frequently create diplomatic friction. Analysts note that the involvement of multiple transit and negotiating states demonstrates how maritime detentions can quickly evolve into multilateral consular issues requiring coordinated resolution. The incident may inform future engagement protocols between regional partners dealing with detained civilian crews.

Officials in Islamabad have emphasized continued consular monitoring of the returning nationals as they arrive, while diplomatic channels remain engaged on procedural follow-up with relevant governments regarding the vessel’s status and detention circumstances, according to officials familiar with the process.

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