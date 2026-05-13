Russia Resumes Ukraine Offensive After 3-Day Truce

Moscow (Diplomat.so) – Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Tuesday, that Russian forces resumed military operations in Ukraine following the expiration overnight of a three-day ceasefire, according to a Kremlin briefing in Moscow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian military activity restarted immediately after what Moscow described as a short "humanitarian ceasefire,” which had temporarily paused operations across parts of the front line.





Speaking during a televised briefing, Peskov stated: "The humanitarian ceasefire has ended. The special military operation continues,” reaffirming Russia’s official terminology for the war. He added that "it can be stopped at any time,” but only if, in his words, "Ukraine takes responsibility and makes the necessary decision.”





Peskov further asserted that "Ukraine knows very well the decisions that must be taken,” without providing additional operational details. The Kremlin spokesperson’s remarks come amid ongoing battlefield pressure and competing claims from both Moscow and Kyiv regarding strikes during the ceasefire window.





Observers in Moscow noted a heightened media presence outside official briefing venues, with Russian state journalists and international correspondents attending routine updates under tight security arrangements.





Diplomatic efforts to narrow differences between the parties remain stalled, especially regarding the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has repeatedly demanded Ukrainian withdrawal. Kyiv has rejected those conditions, maintaining that territorial concessions are unacceptable under current negotiation frameworks.





Peskov also responded to recent remarks by President Vladimir Putin, who suggested that the war is "approaching its end.” The Kremlin spokesperson cautioned against interpreting the statement as a concrete timeline, saying it was "too early to talk about details” regarding any settlement. He noted that "the work accumulated in the peace process allows us to say the end is approaching,” while stressing that no formal agreement parameters have been finalized.





In addition, Peskov referenced continued openness to international engagement, stating that Moscow would "welcome continued follow-up efforts from the United States,” signaling Washington’s potential role in any future diplomatic track.





Analysts monitoring the conflict note that public messaging from the Kremlin continues to combine military assertions with conditional diplomatic signals, reflecting an attempt to project both battlefield control and negotiation flexibility. The statements come as regional stability remains fragile, with civilian areas in both countries reporting intermittent disruptions tied to ongoing hostilities.





The latest remarks underscore the uncertain trajectory of the war, where ceasefire attempts remain short-lived and politically contested, while diplomatic channels continue to struggle to produce sustained outcomes acceptable to all parties involved.