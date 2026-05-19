White House: Trump Eyes Iran Deal After Strike Pause

Washington, D.C. (Diplomat.so) - The White House said on Tuesday, May 19, that US President Donald Trump described US–Iran talks as showing "positive progress" after delaying a planned military strike in Washington, amid ongoing nuclear negotiations.

US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran are "developing in a very positive way,” adding he had delayed a previously planned military strike to allow diplomacy, while keeping "all options on the table.” He stated at a White House event: "We will be satisfied if we reach an agreement preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," while stressing the US military remains on high alert.





Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran had transmitted its response to the US proposal through Pakistani mediation, confirming that communication channels remain open. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "Dialogue does not mean surrender", adding that Iran would not abandon its legal rights under any circumstances.





A source cited by Reuters reported that Pakistan delivered a revised Iranian proposal to Washington, noting both sides continue to adjust their positions as time pressures increase. Separately, Axios reported that a US official described Iran’s latest proposal as "insufficient,” citing a lack of clear commitments on uranium enrichment levels and the fate of existing highly enriched stockpiles.





Diplomat News Network reporting indicates that regional intermediaries, including Gulf state leaders, have privately encouraged continued negotiations, reflecting broader concerns over escalation risks across the Middle East. The discussions are also taking place against heightened regional diplomatic activity in Gulf capitals and Islamabad.





The talks come amid longstanding tensions over Iran’s nuclear program following the collapse of previous agreements and renewed sanctions pressure. The reported US decision to pause military action underscores a parallel strategy combining deterrence with diplomacy.





Regional stakeholders are closely monitoring developments due to potential security and economic spillovers across energy routes and maritime trade. This dynamic reflects broader concerns among international stakeholders that any breakdown could disrupt energy markets and intensify security risks along critical shipping lanes. Analysts note that both deterrence signaling and diplomatic messaging are being used simultaneously by Washington to maintain negotiating leverage.





Continued negotiations now hinge on whether both sides can narrow differences over enrichment limits and verification mechanisms, with diplomatic momentum remaining fragile as military preparedness is maintained alongside ongoing mediation efforts. Verification frameworks and sequencing of compliance remain central sticking points.