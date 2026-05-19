Brussels (Diplomat.so) - Etienne Davignon, a former Belgian diplomat and European Commission vice-president, died in Belgium on Monday, May 18, 2026, aged 93, according to AFP and his family, as proceedings linked to the 1961 killing of Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba came to a halt following his death.

Belgian prosecutors had previously moved to bring Davignon to trial over allegations of "participation in war crimes,” focusing on claims that he was involved in the unlawful detention and transfer of Patrice Lumumba after a 1960 coup in the then Belgian colony of Congo.





Wolfgang Kaleck, a rights lawyer representing Lumumba’s family, said the development did not resolve outstanding legal questions. "Mr Davignon’s death cannot erase Belgium’s legal responsibility for the assassination of Patrice Lumumba,” he said, speaking on condition of attribution to Diplomat News Network.





Lumumba’s family issued a separate statement responding to the developments, saying, "The death of the last living accused does not close the historical record,” while confirming their intention to pursue further legal action against the Belgian state despite the collapse of proceedings against Davignon.





Patrice Lumumba was Congo’s first prime minister after independence from Belgium in 1960 and emerged as a central figure in the country’s early post-colonial politics. He was removed from power during a period of political fragmentation and later killed in 1961, an event that has remained a persistent source of diplomatic tension between Belgium and the Democratic Republic of Congo.





Davignon entered Belgium’s diplomatic service in 1959 and later held senior roles in European institutions, including serving as vice-president of the European Commission in the early 1980s, where he oversaw industrial policy during a period of economic restructuring in Europe.





In Brussels, areas surrounding judicial offices linked to the long-running case were marked by a subdued atmosphere on Monday, with limited visible public activity and small groups of journalists gathering as legal observers discussed the implications of the halted proceedings.





The termination of the case against Davignon removes the prospect of a personal criminal trial in one of Belgium’s most closely watched colonial-era accountability cases. A legal analyst cited by Diplomat News Network noted that the development may shift scrutiny toward state responsibility frameworks rather than individual prosecutions in historic cases.





Attention now turns to whether Belgian courts or political institutions will face renewed pressure to address claims linked to Lumumba’s killing through broader mechanisms of historical accountability.