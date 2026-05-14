Egypt finds 12 decomposed migrant bodies in Sidi Barrani

Cairo (Diplomat.so) - Egyptian medical and rescue authorities on Thursday, recovered approximately 12 decomposed bodies believed to be irregular migrants along the Abu Ghalila area in Sidi Barrani, northwestern Egypt, after waves washed them ashore with wreckage fragments from a suspected boat.

Residents in the coastal area described a sudden and distressing discovery as bodies and wooden debris appeared scattered along the shoreline early in the day. Local fishermen and residents were among the first to alert authorities after noticing what appeared to be remains drifting close to the beach under rough sea conditions.





Emergency services from Egypt’s Matrouh Governorate dispatched ambulances to the site, transporting the recovered bodies to Matrouh General Hospital, located about 140 kilometers east of Sidi Barrani. A medical source at the hospital said most of the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, making immediate identification difficult, and noted that forensic examination procedures had begun.





A resident of Abu Ghalila, speaking to local reporters, described the moment the bodies were first spotted, saying the shoreline was "covered with scattered wooden fragments and objects that looked like parts of a broken boat,” adding that villagers quickly gathered before police secured the area.





A second eyewitness, a fisherman from the same area, reported that sea currents appeared unusually strong in the early morning hours, noting that "the water carried debris gradually toward the shore before the bodies became visible among the waves.”





Medical officials in Matrouh stated that preliminary examinations suggest the bodies had been in the water for an extended period. A hospital source indicated that if additional remains are recovered, DNA sampling will be conducted to assist in identifying the deceased and determining their ages. The source added that current conditions severely limit visual identification due to decomposition.





Local authorities confirmed that search operations are still ongoing along adjacent stretches of coastline, as teams scan for additional victims or wreckage. Security personnel have also been deployed to secure the area and facilitate forensic documentation.





According to maritime monitoring patterns in the region, the stretch between Libya and Egypt’s western coast has long been a departure corridor for irregular migration attempts across the Mediterranean. The Egyptian coastal area near Sidi Barrani has previously recorded similar incidents involving migrant vessels facing rough sea conditions and overcrowding risks.





A civil defense official in Matrouh, speaking on condition of attribution, said coordination efforts between rescue teams and medical examiners were continuing to ensure proper handling of remains and documentation of the scene. The official added that sea conditions remain challenging, complicating recovery operations.





The incident underscores the persistent risks faced by migrants attempting sea crossings along the North African route, where shifting weather patterns, limited vessel safety standards, and overcrowding have contributed to repeated maritime tragedies. Diplomat News Network monitoring of regional migration incidents indicates that identification delays often extend for weeks in cases involving high levels of decomposition and fragmented recovery sites.