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Libya Recovers 17 Migrant Bodies Near Zuwara

by: Guled Abdi | Sunday, 19 April 2026 06:23 EAT
World News
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Rescue workers from the Emergency Medicine and Support Center transport bodies recovered from the coast near Zuwara, following recent migrant tragedies along Libya's western shoreline.
Rescue workers from the Emergency Medicine and Support Center transport bodies recovered from the coast near Zuwara, following recent migrant tragedies along Libya's western shoreline.
Tripoli (Diplomat.so) - Emergency Medicine and Support Center reported that at least 17 bodies believed to be migrants were recovered from coastal areas west of Tripoli in recent days, with operations confirmed on Saturday.
Officials said the bodies were retrieved along the coast near Zuwara, approximately 117 kilometers west of the capital. According to a statement, 14 of the deceased were buried in accordance with official procedures "preserving the dignity of the dead,” while one identified victim, a Bangladeshi national, was transferred to Tripoli and released to relatives. Authorities did not provide further details regarding the remaining two bodies.

Images published by the center showed rescue workers placing bodies in white plastic bags before loading them into ambulances under overcast skies, with waves visible in the background. A field medic present at the coast, speaking to Diplomat News Network, said, "The recovery operations were carried out in stages, and some of the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition after remaining in the water for several days.”

In a separate incident off eastern Libya, local officials confirmed that a migrant boat sank near Tobruk, resulting in at least six deaths in a preliminary toll. Rescue teams continued search operations on Saturday amid rough sea conditions, scanning for survivors or additional victims.

A coast guard officer involved in the Tobruk response, speaking on condition of attribution, told Diplomat News Network, "The boat was clearly overloaded beyond its capacity, and weather conditions deteriorated rapidly. These factors combined led to the capsizing.” The officer added that search efforts remained ongoing, with additional patrols deployed along the coastline.

Eyewitnesses described the vessel as "small and unstable,” with dozens believed to have been on board. One local fisherman, who declined to give his full name, said he saw debris and life jackets scattered across the water shortly after the incident.

Libya remains a central departure point for migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe. Years of political instability, weak border controls, and the presence of smuggling networks have contributed to sustained migration flows despite repeated maritime tragedies.

According to international migration data, thousands attempt the crossing annually, often in overcrowded and unseaworthy boats. Limited international coordination and the absence of safe legal migration pathways continue to contribute to these risks.

The latest incidents underscore the persistent humanitarian crisis along Libya’s coastline and highlight the ongoing dangers faced by migrants pursuing irregular sea routes, as authorities and aid groups call for strengthened rescue coordination and broader policy responses.

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