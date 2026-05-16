Eritrea, Egypt Sign Shipping Pact in Asmara

Asmara (Diplomat.so) – Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki received Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Transport Minister Lt. Gen. Eng. Kamel al-Wazir in Asmara on Saturday, May 16, where Egypt and Eritrea signed a maritime transport cooperation agreement aimed at establishing new shipping routes, strengthening port connectivity, and expanding economic cooperation across the Red Sea region.

The agreement was formally signed by Eritrea’s Minister of Transport and Communications Berhane Tesfaselassie and Egypt’s Minister of Transport Kamel al-Wazir during a ceremony held in the presence of President Afwerki and senior officials from both countries. The deal sets a framework for cooperation in maritime logistics, port operations, and shipping services, with both governments emphasizing improved trade facilitation and infrastructure coordination between the two Red Sea states.





Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir said the agreement represents a practical step toward deeper economic integration. "The maritime transport agreement will enhance logistical connectivity between Egypt and Eritrea and support the expansion of trade flows,” he said, adding that Cairo is prepared to share technical expertise in port management, rail connectivity, and maritime operations to support implementation.





Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty underscored Egypt’s position on Red Sea governance, stating that maritime security must remain under the responsibility of coastal states. "The security and governance of the Red Sea are the exclusive responsibility of littoral countries,” he said, adding that Egypt’s approach aligns with Eritrea’s vision of sovereignty-based regional maritime management. He described the agreement as part of broader efforts to strengthen political and economic coordination between Cairo and Asmara.





President Isaias Afwerki welcomed the Egyptian delegation at Denden Guest House, where discussions focused on expanding cooperation in transport, energy, mining, fisheries, and trade. Afwerki said Eritrea is ready to work with Egypt on joint development initiatives, stating that strengthened bilateral ties would serve mutual national interests and contribute to regional stability. He also conveyed greetings to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and reiterated Eritrea’s commitment to long-term strategic cooperation.





Foreign Minister Osman Saleh also held separate talks with Abdelatty to review implementation mechanisms for previously agreed bilateral frameworks. Both sides agreed on the importance of accelerating economic cooperation programs, particularly in infrastructure development, capacity building, and investment facilitation. The Egyptian delegation, which included private sector representatives from transport, mining, and energy companies, explored potential investment opportunities and training partnerships with Eritrean institutions.





On arrival at Asmara International Airport, the delegation was received by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and senior Eritrean officials, marking the start of a visit that officials described as part of ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral engagement across political and economic sectors.





The developments come amid heightened geopolitical attention on the Red Sea corridor, where coastal states are seeking to expand control over maritime governance and trade routes. Analysts note that closer Egypt–Eritrea coordination could influence regional logistics patterns and strengthen economic alignment among Red Sea littoral countries, particularly in areas related to shipping infrastructure and port development.