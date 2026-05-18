Sudan Army Pushes RSF From Blue Nile Areas

Khartoum (Diplomat.so) – Sudan Armed Forces Fourth Infantry Division, known locally as the "Blue Nile Lions," said on Monday, May 18, that it had seized control of the areas of Kern Kern and Doukan in Blue Nile State following renewed clashes with Rapid Support Forces units during ongoing military operations in southeastern Sudan.

The Sudan Armed Forces Fourth Infantry Division stated that its units conducted coordinated ground operations supported by allied formations aimed at clearing remaining RSF positions in strategically significant rural corridors. The military claimed the engagement resulted in "significant losses in personnel and equipment” for opposing forces, though independent verification remains limited due to restricted humanitarian and media access to active frontlines in Blue Nile.





A military spokesperson, speaking on condition of attribution, said the advance reflects "a continued effort to stabilize liberated areas and prevent armed groups from regrouping in remote territories,” adding that operations would continue until what they described as full restoration of state authority.





In Kampala, Uganda, Nahid Jibrallah, founder and director of the SEEMA Center for the Protection of Women and Children, said the ongoing war continues to generate widespread human rights violations affecting civilians across Sudan. "The violations are severe: torture, rape, and other forms of sexual violence affecting women, men, and children,” she said, noting that many aid workers have been displaced due to insecurity.





Jibrallah added that access constraints are limiting the ability of organizations to respond effectively. "The need is overwhelming, complicated, and spread across areas where even access is a challenge,” she said, emphasizing that documentation of abuses remains critical for future accountability processes.





UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, reflecting on recent observations in Sudan, described accounts of extreme brutality affecting civilians in conflict zones. "I heard harrowing stories from survivors who witnessed the killing of their loved ones,” he said, adding that widespread displacement and insecurity continue to define daily life for millions.





UN Human Rights Representative in Sudan Li Fung said the country is facing an unprecedented displacement crisis, with approximately 14 million people forced from their homes since the conflict escalated in April 2023. She noted that limited access and insecurity continue to constrain monitoring efforts, even as violations are documented through field networks and civil society partners.





Residents in parts of Blue Nile described an atmosphere of uncertainty as frontlines shift. One trader from the Doukan area, speaking anonymously due to security concerns, said "movement has become unpredictable, and people are afraid of renewed clashes at any time.” Another resident in a nearby settlement described reduced market activity and disrupted supply routes affecting food availability.





The latest developments underscore the continuing volatility in Blue Nile, where military gains and counterclaims form part of a wider national conflict that has fragmented governance, strained humanitarian response systems, and intensified civilian vulnerability across multiple regions of Sudan.