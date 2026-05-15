Israeli jets, drones hit Al-Haddad in Gaza City raid

Gaza City (Diplomat.so) – Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Israeli forces carried out a coordinated drone and fighter jet strike targeting Hamas military wing commander Izzaddin Al-Haddad in a Gaza City apartment on Friday, May 15, during an operation also aimed at an evacuating vehicle.

Israeli military aircraft, including armed drones and fighter jets, struck a residential apartment allegedly used as a hideout by al-Haddad, alongside a vehicle that left the location moments after the initial impact.





According to Israeli media accounts, the dual strike was designed to prevent escape and ensure target elimination. The apartment was hit after surveillance operations tracked the movement of the Hamas commander for more than a week in the area, with the final authorization reportedly issued once his exit was confirmed.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz described the operation as part of an ongoing campaign against individuals involved in the 7 October attacks. Netanyahu stated: "This is a clear message to all killers seeking to take our lives: sooner or later Israel will reach you.” Israeli military officials, as cited in briefings, said intelligence accuracy regarding al-Haddad’s location was "highly precise” and assessed that he was "likely eliminated” in the strike.





A senior Israeli defense source said operational units had maintained continuous surveillance on the apartment before executing the strike package involving multiple aerial assets. The source added that follow-up targeting of the departing vehicle was carried out as a precautionary measure to prevent potential extraction of the primary target. Independent verification of casualties has not been established at this stage, and no confirmation has been issued by Hamas regarding the fate of its commander.





Al-Haddad is described by Israeli authorities as one of the senior operational figures in Hamas’s military structure, accused of planning and directing cross-border attacks and managing field operations against Israeli forces. His reported targeting follows a broader pattern of Israeli strikes against senior Hamas leadership since the escalation of hostilities linked to the October 2023 conflict.





Residents in parts of Gaza City reported hearing multiple explosions and witnessing emergency movement in surrounding streets, though detailed civilian casualty figures remain unclear due to restricted access and ongoing security conditions. Emergency response activity was observed near the strike zone shortly after the attack.





The developments carry significant implications for ongoing conflict dynamics in Gaza, potentially affecting command continuity within Hamas’s military wing.





Analysts assessing the situation note that confirmation of al-Haddad’s fate could influence both operational tempo and escalation risks in the coming days. Diplomat News Network assesses that uncertainty surrounding leadership losses often contributes to heightened volatility and rapid shifts in engagement patterns on the ground.