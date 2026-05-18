AU warns Ebola outbreaks in DRC, Uganda

Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so) – African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Monday May 18, expressed concern over Ebola outbreaks in Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda calling coordinated response urgent action.

The Chairperson emphasized solidarity with affected countries stating "The African Union stands in full solidarity with the peoples and Governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda at this critical time,” Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said.





He further noted continental coordination efforts adding "The African Union fully supports the leadership of its Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in coordinating a continental response in close collaboration with Member States the World Health Organization humanitarian partners donors and all relevant stakeholders.”





Health authorities in both the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda are responding to Ebola Virus Disease outbreaks that have triggered renewed concern over cross-border transmission risks in the Great Lakes region Neighbouring South Sudan has also begun preparedness measures according to regional health coordination briefings referenced in the AU statement.





The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to lead technical coordination focusing on surveillance laboratory capacity case management and infection prevention control measures Public health experts underline that early detection and rapid response remain critical to limiting spread in densely connected border communities.





The renewed outbreaks highlight persistent vulnerabilities in regional health systems particularly in border mobility corridors and rural areas where access to healthcare services remains limited Strengthened coordination between national governments and international partners is considered essential to reducing outbreak amplification.





Diplomat News Network notes that the AU statement reinforces ongoing continental efforts to strengthen epidemic preparedness frameworks under the Africa CDC mandate reflecting lessons learned from previous Ebola responses in West and Central Africa.





The outbreak response underscores the importance of coordinated surveillance systems across Central and East Africa, particularly in border regions where high population movement driven by trade and displacement increases the risk of cross-border transmission. Strengthening laboratory capacity, improving community awareness, and enhancing rapid reporting mechanisms are widely regarded by public health analysts as essential measures to limit secondary transmission chains and improve early detection of new cases.





Public health experts further note that sustained investment in Africa CDC-led preparedness structures could help reduce response delays and strengthen cross-border information sharing during future epidemics. Health authorities continue to monitor evolving epidemiological trends across affected districts as part of ongoing containment and risk assessment efforts.