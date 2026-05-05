Uganda Arrests 28 Over Illegal Mining in Kisoro

Kampala (Diplomat.so) – Uganda Police Force arrested 28 individuals, including 25 Rwandan nationals, on Saturday, May 2, in Kisoro District for illegal mining activities at the government-controlled Kirwa Wolfram Mines in the Kigezi sub-region.

The intelligence-led operation targeted unauthorized extraction at the Wolfram and tin deposits located in Kabaya Village, Busengo Parish, Nyarubuye Sub-county, according to Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate. Authorities said the suspects allegedly entered Uganda through unregulated border points and were found actively mining at the protected site.





"The territorial police in Kisoro carried out an intelligence-led operation against illegal mining at Kirwa Wolfram mining site, where 28 suspects were arrested, and 25 of them are Rwandans who had illegally entered the country through porous entry points,” Maate told reporters during a press briefing on Sunday.





Police officers at the scene reported recovering approximately 30 kilograms of suspected Wolfram, a mineral used in industrial manufacturing, from the suspects. The site is managed under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and is guarded by the Mineral Police Protection Unit to prevent unauthorized exploitation.





Local residents described a coordinated early morning operation involving multiple security units. "We saw police vehicles arrive before sunrise, and officers surrounded the area before making arrests,” said a community member in Kabaya Village, speaking to Diplomat News Network. "There has been concern for months about unknown people mining here at night.”





Maate confirmed that reports of illegal mining by suspected foreign nationals had been raised by local authorities earlier in 2026, prompting surveillance and intelligence gathering. "At the beginning of this year, there were reports from local authorities that suspected Rwandan nationals were illegally mining Wolfram at Kirwa Mines,” he said.





All 28 suspects have been charged with illegal mining, as well as unlawful entry and residence in Uganda without valid documentation. Police indicated that investigations are ongoing and that the accused will be presented before court upon completion of inquiries.





The arrests highlight persistent challenges in border management in southwestern Uganda, where porous crossing points have enabled unauthorized movement and cross-border economic activities. Security analysts note that mineral-rich areas such as Kisoro remain vulnerable to illegal exploitation due to high demand for resources like Wolfram.





An official from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, speaking on condition of attribution, stated that illegal mining undermines state revenue and environmental protections. "These operations not only deprive the country of lawful income but also pose safety and environmental risks,” the official said.





Authorities say enforcement efforts will continue, with increased patrols and surveillance planned in mineral zones across the Kigezi region.



