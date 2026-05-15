Five Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave Diving Accident

Malé (Diplomat.so) – Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that five Italian citizens died in a cave diving accident in the Maldives on Thursday in Vaavu Atoll. The ministry said the divers were part of an exploratory group attempting deep cave penetration at approximately 50 meters beneath the surface in a remote reef system.

Maldivian authorities, in coordination with Italian diplomatic officials, have launched an ongoing recovery and investigation operation as specialist teams continue working in hazardous underwater conditions.





The Maldives National Defence Force stated that rescue personnel recovered one diver’s body from a submerged cave at a depth of nearly 60 meters, according to an official operational update cited by Associated Press reporting. Authorities indicated that four additional divers remain unaccounted for inside the same underwater cave system.





A senior Maldivian coast guard coordinator described the situation as "an extremely complex and high-risk operation due to depth, currents, and confined visibility,” while confirming that additional technical diving teams and specialized recovery equipment have been deployed.





Italian officials confirmed that cooperation between Maldivian agencies and Italian experts is ongoing. The foreign ministry noted that an Italian diving specialist has been assisting local coast guard units in assessing underwater entry points and mapping the cave structure to support search efforts.





Diplomatic officials, speaking through Diplomat News Network channels, indicated that coordination with the Italian embassy in Colombo is focused on supporting the families of the victims and ensuring identification procedures are handled according to international standards.





Italian media reports suggest that four of the deceased were affiliated with the University of Genoa, either as students or technical staff involved in diving research programs. A university representative, according to local reporting in Italy, expressed concern over the loss and emphasized that the group had been experienced in technical diving operations. Maldivian authorities have not independently confirmed the identities pending formal recovery and identification processes.





The incident occurred in Vaavu Atoll, an area known for deep coral formations and complex underwater cave networks that attract technical divers from around the world. The Maldives, located in the Indian Ocean southwest of Sri Lanka, is heavily reliant on marine tourism, with diving and snorkeling forming a major part of its visitor economy. Visibility conditions in deep reef caves can change rapidly, and diving beyond recreational limits requires specialized training and safety protocols.





Officials in Malé said preliminary investigations are examining dive planning, environmental conditions, and equipment usage at the time of the accident. A Maldivian rescue supervisor, speaking on operational background, described the search environment as "physically limiting and emotionally challenging for teams working extended rotations underwater,” noting that sustained operations are being coordinated with international diving safety advisors.





The unfolding operation highlights ongoing safety challenges in deep cave diving tourism, particularly in remote reef systems where rapid depth changes and restricted exits increase operational risk. Maritime safety analysts indicate that incidents of this nature often prompt renewed scrutiny of dive supervision standards and emergency response preparedness in high-value tourism zones.





Authorities in both countries are maintaining close coordination as recovery operations continue, with Maldivian teams directing underwater efforts and Italian officials handling consular support and identification procedures. Technical divers are expected to advance further into the cave system under strict safety constraints, with additional updates anticipated.