Kyiv (Diplomat.so) – The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported that Russian airstrikes killed five civilians and injured 33 others in multiple locations across Ukraine.

Authorities confirmed that two men and three women died in a strike targeting a local market in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Among the 33 people injured in the attack was a 14-year-old girl in critical condition, according to Oleksandr Hania, head of the regional military administration, who provided details via his Telegram account.





Nighttime Strikes Impact Multiple Regions





Hania further noted that overnight strikes across Dnipropetrovsk also injured three additional civilians, including a five-month-old infant and a six-year-old child. In Sumy Oblast, police reported that 11 residents were wounded as Russian attacks targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Emergency service photographs showed flames rising from upper floors of damaged buildings, highlighting the intensity of the bombardments.





The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces launched 286 drones overnight, successfully intercepting 260, demonstrating a continuing reliance on unmanned aerial attacks. Local residents in Dnipropetrovsk described "a night of terror,” with widespread damage to homes and commercial sites.





Cross-Border Impact in Russia





Russian authorities reported casualties from retaliatory incidents as well. In the Rostov region, bordering Ukraine, Governor Yuriy Sliusar confirmed that a missile and drone strike on the city of Taganrog killed one person and left four others seriously injured. Sliusar added that three other residents, including a foreign national, sustained critical injuries. A foreign cargo vessel in the Sea of Azov was also damaged by falling drone debris, igniting onboard fires.





Context of Escalating Attacks





Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, nighttime strikes on civilian and military infrastructure have been frequent. Analysts from the Kyiv-based Center for Defense Studies, speaking to Diplomat News Network, noted that Russia has increasingly carried out daytime strikes in recent weeks, marking a strategic shift aimed at maximizing disruption in urban centers.





Over the past week, Ukrainian authorities recorded numerous energy and residential infrastructure attacks. In northern Chernihiv Oblast on April 6, more than 10,000 residents were left without electricity following a strike on a Novhorod-Siverskyi energy facility. Local energy operator Chernihivoblenerho described the damage as "significant,” underscoring the persistent humanitarian challenges faced by civilians.





Civilian Toll and Humanitarian Concerns





Civilian witnesses in Nikopol reported scenes of panic and chaos, with emergency services working under heavy smoke and fire conditions to evacuate wounded individuals. "We ran to help as quickly as possible, but the damage was everywhere. Homes, shops, and the market were destroyed,” said Olena Kovalenko, a local resident assisting first responders. Another witness, a market vendor named Serhiy Bondarenko, said, "People were screaming. The street was full of debris, and I saw children among the injured.”





Humanitarian organizations warn that repeated strikes on civilian areas and infrastructure risk prolonging displacement, disrupting essential services, and causing widespread trauma. The cumulative impact has intensified calls from the international community for protective measures and increased support for Ukraine’s civil defense systems.





Analysis of Strategic Implications





Defense analysts highlight that Russia’s targeting of markets, residential zones, and energy infrastructure is aimed at undermining civilian morale while testing Ukrainian air defense capabilities. Ukrainian officials emphasize that their air defenses and civil protection protocols remain active, but the ongoing scale of drone and missile attacks presents mounting logistical and operational challenges.





The continued Russian strikes are intensifying threats to civilians in Ukraine’s urban areas, exacerbating humanitarian hardships and straining local security and emergency response capabilities across multiple regions.